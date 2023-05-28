Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RALEIGH — Two Burke County firefighters were honored at a statewide memorial service earlier this month after they died in the line of duty in 2021 and 2022.

John Stroup, who formerly served as the chief of Salem Fire Rescue, and James Hensley, who was a firefighter for Brendletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue, were honored May 13 at the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Memorial Service in Raleigh. Both died because of medical issues after working with the fire departments earlier in the day.

Stroup died April 15, 2022, a few days after suffering a heart attack the same day he spent the day at the fire station repairing things. He died at home, and some of his station’s firefighters responded to the call to aid him.

Hensley died June 9, 2021, and also died at home. He had participated in a training at the fire department within 24 hours of his death.

Their names were added to the organization’s monument on Nash Square in Raleigh. The annual memorial service features a parade of fire apparatuses and traditional bagpipers, followed by a solemn ceremony where families of the fallen firefighters receive a folded American flag.

Brendletown Fire Chief Steve Johnson, who went alongside another firefighter to the ceremony with some of Hensley’s family members, said the ceremony truly honored the tradition of the fire service.

“I don’t think there was hardly a dry eye there,” Johnson said.

That’s a position Salem Fire Chief Charles Autrey found himself in this year when he escorted Stroup’s wife, Kathy, and his daughter, Whitney.

“This was an honor that John and his family deserved with his 50 years of service, much less having fallen in the line of duty,” Autrey said.

This was the first year the NCFFF used the current chiefs of the fire departments as escorts for the family members of the fallen firefighters. It was a different experience for Autrey, who was in the Stroups’ shoes several years ago after his brother, Joey, was honored at the service.

“I was honored to get to escort Kathy Stroup and Whitney Stroup,” Autrey said.