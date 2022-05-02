Local food marketplace opens for season

Officials with the city of Morganton are excited about a new year of hosting local farmers and vendors at the Morganton Farmers’ Market.

The Saturday Morganton Farmers’ Market will open for the 2022 season from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, at 300 Beach St. in Morganton, according to a press release from the city.

“Come visit with farmers and shop the freshest, local produce featuring a variety of delicious fruits and vegetables, fresh baked breads, local meats, an assortment of eggs, vivid colored flowers, sweet honey, other farm goodies and locally crafted items,” said Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the Morganton Main Street office. “Join in the beautiful, vibrant produce and meet some of the new vendors offering up pork, beef, chicken, mushrooms, beets, garlic and much more.”

The Saturday market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through the end of October.

The Wednesday Mini-Market will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at 111 N. Green St. in Morganton at the corner of Green Street and Avery Avenue. The mini-market will take place every Wednesday at that time, also through the end of October.

Both markets will accommodate shoppers using SNAP/EBT cards, WIC or Senior Vouchers to purchase items at the farmers’ market. The city is collaborating with RAFI-USA, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, to offer a “Double Bucks Incentive Program,” which offers a dollar for dollar match for these types of payments.

“Here’s how it works,” Goodfellow said. “Decide how much to spend at the market. Visit the J&J Farms table at the market. Let the market staff know how much money you would like to spend. Market staff will swipe your SNAP/EBT card or exchange cash from WIC/Senior Vouchers and give you wooden tokens to spend at the market. We will match what you spend in Double Buck tokens. (For) example, spend $20 in SNAP and get $40 to spend at the market.”

She said tokens will be accepted at any stand, although no change will be given. Tokens never expire and can be spent on any market day during the Morganton Farmers Market 2022 season.

“Remember that fruits and vegetables change every month, so be sure to stop by each week to see what’s new and fresh,” Goodfellow said.

In addition to providing a wide variety of local products, the Saturday Morganton Farmers Market will offer live music twice a month throughout the season.

“Follow the Morganton Farmers Market on Facebook for all the latest information on market vendors, what’s in season and special events,” Goodfellow said.

The Morganton Farmers Market is sponsored by the Self-Help Credit Union, Food Matters Market, C2Life/C2Life Foundation, Table Rock Pharmacy and Farm Bureau.

For more information about the Morganton Farmers’ Market, contact 828-438-5280 or info@downtownmorganton.com.