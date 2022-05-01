Local food ministry celebrates anniversary

A Glen Alpine non-profit celebrated an anniversary by collaborating with Burke United Christian Ministries for a special food distribution event.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 29, the BUCM mobile food pantry in collaboration with the Glen Alpine Food Pantry, served residents of western Burke County in recognition of GAFP’s fifth anniversary on May 1.

The Glen Alpine Food Pantry was started in 2017 after several members of local churches began to notice a need for a food pantry in western Burke County. Linda Schmickle, the organization’s director, said while there are plenty of organizations that serve low-income residents in Burke County many people in the western portion of the county lack the transportation to access them. This need has become even more pronounced with recent rising gas prices.

“Burke County has 18% poverty rate and 14% food insecurity rate," Schmickle said. “Glen Alpine, in the western part of the county, has no public transportation and limited access to any transportation services. Low-income families in this area may not be able to access services provided elsewhere in the county.”

Schmickle said the food pantry began with a series of organizational meetings in January 2017. In these meetings, representatives from four area churches drew up bylaws, elected the first board and conducted the first food drive to stock the shelves. The Pantry, housed at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, opened its doors on May 1 of that year, but Schmickle said the organization’s financial situation was precarious in those early months.

“(We) started with a vision, a few committed individuals, and a tiny budget,” she said. “Most sensible people would have predicted a short lifespan. We remember the lean times when the question each week was, ‘Do we have some money in the treasury for perishables' … because the bank balance was a couple thousand dollars at best.”

Over the years, however, the food pantry has grown and, today, seven churches from multiple denominations serve an average of 144 families per week through it.

“Things have changed a lot in five years. We started out pretty small,” Schmickle said. “We’re making an impact in Glen Alpine and our numbers have been going up in terms of how much food we are distributing and how many families are coming each week.”

Partner churches who currently support the pantry are:

First Baptist-Glen Alpine Church

Glen Alpine United Methodist Church

Praise Assembly of God Church

Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church

Faith Missionary Baptist Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

The Carbon City Campus of CrossLink Church

In addition to support from partner churches and community members, the organization is funded with the help of local business and community organizations, as well as grants and a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank Metrolina. Schmickle said, however, that no matter how big the ministry gets, local donations will always be critical because these gifts are one of ways GAFP provides fresh items to the families it serves.

"From the beginning, we have committed to including at least some perishable foods to our client families,” she said. “That means we also purchase food ... We send volunteer shoppers to local retail sources where we pay full price for most of our perishables.”

Schmickle said that, in addition to individual gifts, the ministry received a grant from Burke Women’s Fund that has paid for most of the ministry’s milk purchases this year and funding from Resourceful Communities that supplies fresh fruits and vegetables. She also said that they received 5,000 pounds of perishable food items from the Superintendent’s food drive conducted by Burke County Public Schools last winter.

“They brought in 23 barrels of food,” she said.

Still, she estimates that the ministry will have purchased more than $20,000 worth of perishable foods by the end of this fiscal year.

Last year, Schmickle said the food pantry served at least 500 different families at some point during the year, distributing 140,000 pounds of food, including 39,000 pounds of perishable items.

“We know that our elderly, disabled, unemployed and underemployed neighbors rely on what they get from our food pantry to help keep their family fed,” she said.

She added that all of this has been done through the hard work of a local, all-volunteer labor force.

“We come from different backgrounds, some have multigenerational history in this small community while others are recent transplants or temporary residents from near and far,” Schmickle said. “But we are all one family, working to care for one another and be the hands and feet of Jesus in a hurting and hungry world."

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.