Local forecast calls for 2-6 inches of snow

Locally based Foothills Action Network on Friday released its weekend weather forecast that includes 2 to 6 inches of snow across Burke County.
Described as a “quick-hitter” by FAN lead forecaster Dan Crawley, the wintry system is projected to storm into the area around sunset on Saturday and roll out before daybreak on Sunday.
Foothills Action Network’s forecast map has Burke divided east-to-west just north of Interstate 40. Areas of the county north of that boundary are forecast to see 3 to 6 inches of snow, while the portion of Burke south of that is projected to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow, possibly mixed with sleet.
McDowell, Caldwell and Alexander counties also are divided in this way on the forecast map, with the northern halves of those counties in the 3 to 6 inch range and the southern portions forecast at 2 to 4 inches. Catawba County’s northern half is in the 2 to 4 inch portion of the forecast while its southern half is projected to receive trace amounts to 2 inches of a sleet and snow mix.
The very northern portions of Rutherford and Cleveland counties, as well as the far northwest tip of Lincoln County, are in the 2 to 4 inch forecast area. The central portions of Rutherford and Cleveland and the majority of Lincoln are in the trace to 2 inch mix range while the southern parts of Rutherford and Cleveland and southeast Lincoln are forecast to receive little accumulation of a rain-sleet-snow mix.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for Burke County wasn’t quite as decisive on Friday afternoon, but still included a good chance for snow on Saturday night and Sunday morning. That included a hazardous weather outlook for the event.
“Wintry precipitation is possible Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning over the mountains of the Carolinas and northeast Georgia, as well as the foothills and northwest piedmont of North Carolina,” the outlook read.
The NWS projects a 70% chance of a rain-snow wintry mix before 1 a.m. on Saturday night, followed by likely snow and sleet from 1-2 a.m. and likely snow after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature around 31 degrees. The NWS forecasts that new snow and sleet accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible.
On Sunday, the weather service forecasts a 30% chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., followed by a slight chance of rain showers from 9-10 a.m. Conditions for the day will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 50 degrees.
Looking further ahead, the NWS projects additional opportunities for precipitation on Tuesday (30% chance of rain from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Wednesday night (30% chance of rain) and Thursday (30% chance of rain and snow).
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweather.net.