Local forecast calls for 2-6 inches of snow

Locally based Foothills Action Network on Friday released its weekend weather forecast that includes 2 to 6 inches of snow across Burke County.

Described as a “quick-hitter” by FAN lead forecaster Dan Crawley, the wintry system is projected to storm into the area around sunset on Saturday and roll out before daybreak on Sunday.

Foothills Action Network’s forecast map has Burke divided east-to-west just north of Interstate 40. Areas of the county north of that boundary are forecast to see 3 to 6 inches of snow, while the portion of Burke south of that is projected to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow, possibly mixed with sleet.

McDowell, Caldwell and Alexander counties also are divided in this way on the forecast map, with the northern halves of those counties in the 3 to 6 inch range and the southern portions forecast at 2 to 4 inches. Catawba County’s northern half is in the 2 to 4 inch portion of the forecast while its southern half is projected to receive trace amounts to 2 inches of a sleet and snow mix.