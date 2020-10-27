Local forecast: Zeta winds could gust 40 mph

One local forecast is upping its wind gust projections as Hurricane Zeta shapes the weather outlook for Burke County during the middle portions of this week.
After initially eyeing wind gusts of 20-25 mph, Foothills Action Network increased that figure to 40 mph gusts with an updated forecast Tuesday afternoon, said weather forecaster Dan Crawley, who also noted that Zeta is “expected to accelerate (Wednesday) night and Thursday.”
Portions of southern Burke County could see 35-50 mph wind gusts, the FAN forecast says.
“The wind potential of Zeta could result in a few downed trees and power outages,” Crawley said. “Southern-facing mountain slopes stand the best chance of seeing this, but it also can’t be ruled out in the main population centers, as well.”
FAN also increased the upper end of its rainfall projection for the area, updating its forecast on Tuesday to 2-5 inches of rain from Zeta “with that high end of the scale being in the favored upslope areas in northwestern Burke,” Crawley said.
The National Weather Service’s hazardous weather outlook for Burke and the surrounding counties of Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford also remains in place, noting that “a small threat of flooding and damaging wind could develop in parts of the area Wednesday night through Thursday as the remnants of tropical cyclone Zeta sweep across the Southeast.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the NWS forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain showers on Wednesday, mainly after 10 a.m. There will be areas of fog before 2 p.m. and patchy fog after 3 p.m. New precipitation amounts are expected to be between 1/10 and ¼ inch. Wednesday night’s forecast shows a 80% chance of rain with showers likely, mainly after 10 p.m. with new precipitation amounts between ¼ and ½ inch possible.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a 100% chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m. that could produce heavy rain. New precipitation totals could be 1-2 inches. On Thursday night, showers are likely with a 60% chance, mainly before 1 a.m. with a 30% slight chance of rain after 3 a.m.
Once the storm system evacuates the area, the NWS forecast shows clear and sunny weather, albeit with cooler temperatures. Friday’s high is 62 degrees and the overnight low is forecast at 37 degrees. Saturday’s Halloween holiday is projected to be even cooler with a high of 56 degrees and a low that night of 37.
The trend continues with a Monday high of 58, a low that night of 35 and a Tuesday high of 63 degrees.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To see more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweathernetwork.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
