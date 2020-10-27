Local forecast: Zeta winds could gust 40 mph

As of Tuesday afternoon, the NWS forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain showers on Wednesday, mainly after 10 a.m. There will be areas of fog before 2 p.m. and patchy fog after 3 p.m. New precipitation amounts are expected to be between 1/10 and ¼ inch. Wednesday night’s forecast shows a 80% chance of rain with showers likely, mainly after 10 p.m. with new precipitation amounts between ¼ and ½ inch possible.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a 100% chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m. that could produce heavy rain. New precipitation totals could be 1-2 inches. On Thursday night, showers are likely with a 60% chance, mainly before 1 a.m. with a 30% slight chance of rain after 3 a.m.

Once the storm system evacuates the area, the NWS forecast shows clear and sunny weather, albeit with cooler temperatures. Friday’s high is 62 degrees and the overnight low is forecast at 37 degrees. Saturday’s Halloween holiday is projected to be even cooler with a high of 56 degrees and a low that night of 37.

The trend continues with a Monday high of 58, a low that night of 35 and a Tuesday high of 63 degrees.

For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To see more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweathernetwork.com.

Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.