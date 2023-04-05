A new Morganton business is starting a scholarship program to help encourage local students to pursue higher education.

McCain Funeral Home and Cremations LLC has not even been in business for a full year, but already, the business' owner, Cody McCain, has decided it’s time to start giving back to the community. He said the scholarship is just one part of his larger vision to serve the community in any way he can.

“We’re here to serve our community,” McCain said. “That’s our goal and that’s our heart, to serve our community, not just in death care, but holistically. This scholarship is another avenue to serve our community.”

This year, McCain is offering two scholarships of $500 each to Burke County high school seniors who meet the eligibility requirements. The money must be used for expenses related to post-secondary education and eligibility criteria include:

Be a current graduating high school senior in the Burke County Public Schools system.

Have a minimum cumulative unweighted GPA of 2.75.

Have proof of acceptance into a two or four-year post-secondary institution – including trade schools.

Despite the cost, McCain said he believes education is one of the most important things a person can invest in. He hopes his investment in the education of two local students will be a source of encouragement to them and help them to keep going and pursue their goals.

“We hope that any kid that is awarded the scholarship will give them some degree of hope in knowing they have additional assistance to help them further their education,” he said. “It’s always satisfying when we know we can impact someone in that way.”

McCain also hopes to be able to expand the program in the coming years, increasing the award amounts and expanding to reach into each of the three counties his business serves.

“Eventually, we would like to open it up to those in our service area,” he said. “We service Burke, Caldwell and McDowell counties so we want to, eventually, broaden to include those counties as well.”

To apply for the McCain Funeral Home & Cremations Merit Scholarship, download a scholarship packet at https://rb.gy/1rcy. Application requirements include:

Submit an official transcript in a sealed envelope.

Submit proof of acceptance into a two or four-year post-secondary institution – including trade schools.

Submit two sealed letters of recommendation from one of the following sources: teacher, clergy, employer or coach. Letters cannot be written by a relative.

Submit an essay of 500 words discussing themselves, their plans for the future and how they have demonstrated leadership, integrity and community service.

Completed applications can be submitted via email at mccainfuneralhome@gmail.com with the subject line “Scholarship Packet,” mailed in or dropped off at the office. McCain Funeral Home & Cremations is located at 220 Avery Ave. in Morganton.

The deadline for application submissions is Tuesday, May 9 by 4 p.m. Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted. Completed packets will be reviewed by a committee of volunteers and winners will be announced by May 23.