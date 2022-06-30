Local Graduate receives 2022 MLK Jr. Scholarship

RALEIGH – Austin Hunt, a graduate of Freedom High School, is the recipient of a $2,000 Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship, awarded by the North Carolina Association of Educators and the North Carolina Foundation for Public School Children, the charitable arm of NCAE. Scholarships are given annually in honor of Dr. King’s life and legacy.

Presented by the NCAE Human and Civil Rights Commission, the scholarships provide financial assistance to graduating seniors who plan to further their education beyond high school. Money for the scholarships consists of donations from NCAE members, staff and public education supporters. Selection criteria for students include scholastic achievement, character and personality.

Hunt, who has been accepted at UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and Campbell University, hopes to study economics and law. Prior to graduation, he was president of his school’s chapter of the National Honor Society and was enrolled in college-prep courses his entire high school career.

In addition to his studies, Hunt was active in extra-curricular activities such as the Student Government Association, the marching band and swim team. He also volunteered in the community, serving as a youth leader, a member of the Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists and an advisory board member for the Morganton Public Library.

Dr. King’s ideals, Hunt said, have resonated with him time and time again.

“Like Dr. King, I want to contribute to the decrease of racial issues; it’s one of the reasons I want to be a lawyer," he said. "The courtroom is a good place to set precedents that apply for years to come. As a lawyer, I would have the power to set those precedents and make real change in a non-violent way.”

