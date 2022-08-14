Families across Burke County and the nation are facing higher prices across the board, especially at grocery stores, according to new consumer price index report released Wednesday.

The News Herald compared the prices of more than 40 items at the five major grocery store chains serving Burke County during the week of July 22-28. Our research revealed trends to help local consumers find stores with the lowest prices and help them save money within individual stores as they try to beat back the impacts of inflation.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department released the July Consumer Price Index report showing prices up 8.5% compared with July 2021. This is down from a 9.1% mark in June, according to the report.

The positive news that inflation has cooled during the month of July was tempered by reports showing food prices up 10.9% during the same period, however. This represents the highest 12-month increase since 1979. At grocery stores, the numbers were even worse, with groceries up 13.1% during the past year – 1.3% in July alone.

“It’s really hard right now, everything is going up,” one Morganton shopper told The News-Herald. “It seems like everyone is just buying the basic necessities right now because everything is so expensive.”

Ryan Yost, food ministries manager for Burke United Christian Ministries, said the food pantry there is experiencing increasing demand largely due to the increasing prices.

“Our numbers are going up,” he said. “A year ago, we were probably averaging 20-30 (clients) a day, now I’ve seen 40 up towards 60 in one day.”

The News-Herald’s research – comparing the prices of more than 40 items at the five major grocery store chains serving Burke County during the week of July 22-28 – showed that while prices vary from store to store, there is no single store that can boast the lowest price on every item.

Across the board, Aldi came in with the lowest price on for every item on our “grocery list,” barely eking out Walmart Neighborhood Market. When it comes to a dozen eggs, however, Aldi and Walmart finished in the last two places at $2.99 and $3.17, respectively. Aldi also had the highest price on Red Delicious Apples and Walmart Neighborhood Market was the highest on 80/20 ground beef.

On the other side of the spectrum, Ingles, which finished in fifth place behind Food Lion, only had the highest price on 14 of the 25 generic brand items we surveyed.

Across the board, buying every item on our “shopping list” varied by more than $27 depending on the store. The cost of every item on our grocery list, regardless of brand with no loyalty card would have been:

$57.32 at Aldi

$61.29 at Walmart Super Center

$61.63 at Walmart Neighborhood Market

$73.16 at Food Lion

$84.75 at Ingles

Within individual stores, there were still ways consumers could save on their grocery bills. According to our research, switching from name brand products to generic items was the most effective method of savings. Across the board, buying all name brand items where available would have increased the cost of buying every item on our grocery list by as much as 25%.

According to our research, buying in bulk can also save money over time for those who have the space and budget to stock up. For example, a standard 15.25-ounce can of DelMonte green beans would have cost $1.59 at Food Lion, while the 96-ounce can was priced at $4.49, a 55% discount per ounce.

While loyalty cards also helped at stores offering them, they did not net the same savings as buying generic or buying in bulk. At Food Lion, for example, buying generic brands of every item on our list would have saved $19.59 while using a loyalty card would have only netted an extra $6. The difference at Ingles was less stark, but buying generic would have still saved $4.62 over using a loyalty card there.

Of the 19 items we surveyed eligible for rewards card savings at Ingles or Food Lion, 15 were priced lower somewhere else with no card required.

Ultimately, according to our research, while switching grocery stores can potentially offer consumers significant savings, buying in bulk and switching to generic brands can do much more to help stretch a grocery budget. Additionally, shopping at multiple stores might help save even more money by allowing consumers to take advantages of special deals and price differences between stores.

Yost also suggested consumers buy staples over prepared foods and begin thinking about ways to re-imagine new uses for items they may already have in their pantry.

“I don’t like to use the word leftover, we’re creating a whole new meal,” he said. "Sometimes I just get everything together and roll it into a burrito … Rice, potatoes, noodles, those are also very affordable items and they fill you up, and you can add vegetables so you have a very well-rounded meal.”