Morganton Coin Club

Local group invites new collectors

04xx22-mnh-features-coin-club-p1

Kyle Whisnant, owner of Whisnant Coins in Morganton, shows his display of historic coins and currency.

 News Herald file photo

A local group invites coin and currency collectors to join others in the area with the same hobby.

The Morganton Coin Club, founded in 2006, meets from 6:30-8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton, local resident Bob Crooks said.

“We’re just a bunch of local residents who meet once a month to share information about our hobby — and for some, a passion,” Crooks said. “Our meetings are open to everybody in the community who shares our interest in coins, U.S. and foreign, plus currency and tokens.

Each meeting starts with an educational program, followed by a raffle of a Silver Eagle. Members submit coins and currency to be auctioned.

“Bring your favorite coins to sell and to discuss with fellow collectors,” Crooks said.

Free refreshments are provided at the meetings.

For information, call Kyle Whisnant, owner of Whisnant Coins, at 828-244-6453.

