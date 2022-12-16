Local group recognized for rendering disaster assistance

Editor's Note This article is part of a series of feature stories highlighting the work of all the Burke County volunteers who were honored with a NC Governor's Volunteer Service Award this year.

A group of local men who worked with the American Red Cross to provide assistance during disasters has received statewide recognition.

Five members of the Burke County Disaster Action Team — Dave Tubergen, Charles Avery, Winston Small, Dr. John Phelps and the Rev. Dr. Jasper Hemphill — were collectively honored with the North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The award program recognizes outstanding volunteers in the state.

“The Burke County Disaster Action Team of the American Red Cross has impressively helped several thousand families in the wake of natural and man-made disasters,” said Amelia Lenke, program manager for disaster services with the Red Cross’ Greater Carolinas Region. “These altruistic gentlemen have more than filled their calling to alleviate the suffering of others and restore hope to those in need.”

She described the nature of their work.

“Disaster Action Team volunteers make themselves available to respond to an emergency at the drop of a dime, middle of the night, early morning, whenever needed,” Lenke said. “They are the second line to first responders and arrive on the scene of house fires, flood-outs and storm damage events to talk to residents and clients about immediate options for recovery. These superstar volunteers are trained to provide immediate financial help, ensuring that families have an option for safe shelter when they lose their homes in disasters. They are trained to refer emotional counseling and connect in more social services to ensure families have the best chance of getting back on their feet.”

Dave Tubergen

Dave Tubergen, a native of Illinois, moved to Morganton in 1963. He served in the Air Force from 1971-91 and achieved the rank of master sergeant. He is a member of the Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43. Lenke said he has volunteered with the Red Cross for 26 years.

“Dave is one of our most tenured volunteers in all of the Greater Carolinas Region — the western half of the state of North Carolina,” Lenke said. “Dave is reliable and kind, and our clients appreciate his care. Dave’s service-before-self attitude stems from his time in the military. Dave regularly volunteers as a driver and supporter at the Veterans’ Association and several other community social service agencies. Dave’s excitement and joy to help others and offer his time to improving the lives of the vulnerable is infectious and inspiring.”

Charles Avery

Morganton native Charles Avery earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina Central University and worked for 31 years for the N.C. Department of Corrections. He served for 29 years with the Air Force and the Air National Guard. He worked as a disaster program manager and disaster program assistance representative for the Red Cross for six years. Lenke said he has now retired from Red Cross service. He also worked with Service to the Armed Forces, reconnecting military family members and assisting military members.

“Charles is a trusted, beloved mentor and role model to all who have learned from him,” Lenke said. “Charles is a deep well of knowledge on mass care and emergency services support. Our government partners trust Charles to plan, guide and advise some of the most complex scenarios when social services and disaster relief services are needed.”

Winston Small

Winston Small, also a Morganton native, served in the Navy for 3½ years.

“Now retired, (he) has been one of the most joyous and fun members of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team,” Lenke said. “Winston understands the priority to get people fed who are in recovery, and was an emergency response vehicle driver for several national disaster operations, bringing meals to people in harrowing situations.”

Dr. John Phelps

Dr. John Phelps grew up in Canton, Ohio, and is a Morganton resident. He earned a doctorate in instructional systems (education) and has taught at several universities in health sciences, most recently at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. His last position before his retirement in 2005 was serving as director at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He also served in the Army Reserve’s 11th Special Forces Group.

After moving to Morganton, he volunteered as a truck driver at Burke United Christian Ministries and assisted the backpack program at Grace Episcopal Church. In addition to working with the Burke County Disaster Action Team team, he served as a Red Cross government operations liaison team member, providing virtual or remote assistance to emergency operations managers in multiple parishes in Louisiana after Hurricanes Delta and Laura.

“John is always thinking about ways to make our processes and procedures more user-friendly for volunteers and clients,” Lenke said. “John’s support and feedback has helped us devise new systems and approaches to training, recruiting and including volunteers, so John has made a huge impact in his short time with us.”

The Rev. Dr. Jasper Hemphill

The Rev. Dr. Jasper Hemphill is a local pastor and president of the Morganton Area Ministerial Association who grew up on Bouchelle Street in Morganton, according to a previous News Herald article. He also served in the U.S. military, according to his son, Johari Hemphill.

“Jasper has served our disaster clients on several hundred disaster events in his 17 years of service, and always with calm and comfort,” Lenke said. “Jasper is not only (on the) Red Cross Disaster Action Team, but also is a qualified crisis chaplain and heavily involved in faith-based ministry in Burke County and Buncombe County. As his supervisor, I have benefited from Jasper’s talent in knowing just when someone might be in trauma or a space of vulnerability and need the ecumenical counsel of a trusting spiritual leader such as himself. Jasper’s words of encouragement and faith can restore a person at their most fragile.”

Lenke said all five men “represent the best of who American Red Cross Disaster Services is.”

“They represent a generation and a legacy of service that will be hard to match when we are ready and able to welcome a next generation in to serve as they have,” she said.