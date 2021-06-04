Local health officials talk about progress on COVID-19 vaccines

Some local businesses have offered employees incentives to get vaccinated and seen success from those efforts, McLeod said.

“Some of the businesses have paid their employees to get it, and they’ve made raffles and done a lot of different things to get their employees to do it,” McLeod said. “They’ve had us come back, or come before we go there, to hold vaccine hesitancy educational sessions, and Emily (Poteet) goes and does the sessions with employees who might be on the fence about it to see if they want to change their minds, trying to give that personal touch to answer their questions.”

Quashing vaccine fears

A lot of people express concerns during those educational sessions that they are concerned that the Food and Drug Administration only gave the vaccine an emergency use authorization.

But that’s not a cause for concern, McLeod said.