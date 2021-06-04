Local health officials talk about progress on COVID-19 vaccines

More than a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to get Burke County residents vaccinated are well underway.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that 32,152 residents in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 29,469 residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
Rebecca McLeod, health director for Burke County, said it was pretty easy to get earlier groups – those 65 years old and older – vaccinated, but other groups have proven more challenging.
“It was kind of like a faucet shut off, because then, once it became more readily available, then other people just kind of said ‘Wait a minute, I don’t know that I want this,’” McLeod said.
The local health department has hosted community events to help with the push to get people vaccinated, many of those held in the gym at Freedom High School.
The county health department also has worked with businesses to get employees vaccinated, either at community clinics or by taking the vaccine to the business, and with the homebound population and those in long-term care facilities.
“We’ve gotten referrals from the senior center, from the council on aging, from home health, from Hospice, from family members of people who can’t get their loved ones out, and we have a rotating program that we keep going and doing that, and working with the long-term cares,” McLeod said. “We’re taking care of those when they have new people who come into long-term care also who are at greater and higher risk.”
Some local businesses have offered employees incentives to get vaccinated and seen success from those efforts, McLeod said.
“Some of the businesses have paid their employees to get it, and they’ve made raffles and done a lot of different things to get their employees to do it,” McLeod said. “They’ve had us come back, or come before we go there, to hold vaccine hesitancy educational sessions, and Emily (Poteet) goes and does the sessions with employees who might be on the fence about it to see if they want to change their minds, trying to give that personal touch to answer their questions.”
Quashing vaccine fears
A lot of people express concerns during those educational sessions that they are concerned that the Food and Drug Administration only gave the vaccine an emergency use authorization.
But that’s not a cause for concern, McLeod said.
“It means that the FDA and the companies have done all of their studies and their trials to make sure that the side effects are not going to outweigh the benefits, and they have vaccinated thousands of people within those studies, and then they come up with the parameters of who can have it and who can’t, what ages can and what they can’t,” McLeod said. “It’s an emergency use, it’s okay to use. They wouldn’t put something out there if it’s not okay to use.”
Others expressed concerns about how quickly vaccines for COVID-19 were developed, but Lisa Moore, the department’s public information officer, talked about an interview she saw with a woman who helped create the COVID-19 vaccine.
“One of the things she wanted to bring up to people was that there’s been 18 other strands of this COVID virus that’s been around, so they’ve been working on a vaccine for this particular virus,” Moore said. “So it really didn’t take much to move quickly to finding the rest of the part of the vaccine with the aid of the money that came in.”
It also helped that extra funding and guidance from the government allowed researchers to turn their focus toward COVID-19.
“A lot of people think that it’s too early, because research and development, they think, a lot of times in their minds, has to be years and years and years and studied to the nth degree, like 20 years,” McLeod said. “Well, you’re in a pandemic. The government had a lot of money to throw at research and development and could get another tool for people to be able to use, so when you have a lot of money, you can put your top people on it and they can move it through a lot quicker.”
Moving it quicker didn’t mean eliminating safety features, McLeod said, it just meant researchers put all of their focus on one topic instead of having their hands in several different pots.
“So no, it was not hurried and rushed,” McLeod said. “It’s been very well thought out, and like Lisa said, they had a foundation, so when you get money, you can dedicate your time to it.”
Vaccine effectiveness in Burke
For the populations that have been vaccinated, McLeod said the data shows it has been effective.
“Our death rate in our 65-plus has decreased dramatically, dramatically since people have gotten the vaccine in this county,” McLeod said. “And a lot of our, in the last three months, the new hospitalizations have been those people who are between 19 and 64 who are getting very ill, who haven’t been vaccinated.”
Before the vaccine arrived in Burke County, trends were headed in the opposite direction, McLeod said.
“They got vaccinated, so we’re not seeing them in the hospital anymore,” McLeod said. “That was the goal, to keep them from getting severely, critically ill and dying, so it’s working.”
And in long-term care facilities, McLeod said those who are vaccinated aren’t contracting COVID-19.
She said she could think of, at most, three cases of people in long-term care facilities who had been vaccinated contracting COVID-19, and those people all had underlying health conditions. It also could’ve been people who were exposed to COVID-19 between their first and second doses of the vaccine.
Continuing the push
Lisa Moore, the department’s public information officer, said she suspects it will be similar to the flu, where people have to get a booster shot every so often to better protect themselves against the virus.
“It’s never going to be behind us, not fully, because not everybody ever takes a vaccine, not even for flu,” McLeod said. “So it will never be fully dissipated. It’s going to come back in some form or fashion.”
The department has partnered with places like the DMV, Spectrum and the local movie theater to broadcast advertisements asking people to come get vaccinated.
“It’s kind of like the, not too much in your face, but just giving them more [gentle reminders],” McLeod said. “Because the more you try to tell people to do something and they don’t want to do it, what are they going to do? … dig their heels in and not do it.”
Another vaccine clinic is coming up in the next couple of weeks at Valdese Weavers, she said.
“[They’ve] offered up their parking lot,” McLeod said. “It’s a drive-thru and for us, it’ll be anybody who’s 18 and above because we don’t have Pfizer.”
On Fridays, walk-ins are accepted at the health department for anyone who wants one to get a vaccine.
At the end of the day, it’s a personal decision for each person to get the vaccine, Moore said.
“And if they live with it and the mask mandates are not lifted, then [those who don’t get vaccinated] will be the ones who still have to wear their masks indoors,” McLeod said.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit myspot.nc.gov to find locations in Burke and surrounding counties. Those who don’t have access to a computer can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with an operator for assistance.
