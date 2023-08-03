The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to UNC Health Blue Ridge Laboratories in Morganton and Valdese based on results of a recent onsite inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs. Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

The Morganton facility's director, Andrew R. Brant, MD, and the Valdese facility’s director, Todd E. Ogrodowczyk, MD, were advised of this global recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided.

“It is an honor to receive accreditation once again from the College of American Pathologists,” said Dr. Ogrodowczyk. “Our staff works very hard to achieve the highest standards in laboratory medicine. I am grateful to work with such a diligent and compassionate group of laboratory professionals.”

Steven Seagle, clinical lab supervisor at UNC Health Blue Ridge, said, “CAP is considered the gold standard for laboratory accreditation. CAP has over 3,000 standards to be surveyed under. It is a great achievement for our laboratories, and I’m very proud of our teammates.”

The two labs are part of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide. The Morganton lab scored a 99.72 percent compliance rate and is accredited for two years. The Valdese campus achieved a 99.66 percent compliance rate and is also accredited for two years.

The CAP accreditation process is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients. CAP inspectors examine the laboratory's records, quality control and standard operating procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program, proficiency testing and overall management. These reviews help verify that laboratory activities reflect the most recent best practices.

With more than 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence and ensure the best patient care.

UNC Health Blue Ridge (www.unchealthblueridge.org) is a not-for-profit community healthcare system, providing advanced healthcare and wellness services from more than 40 locations across a three-county region of Western North Carolina. The system includes one hospital with two locations, a wellness center and a continuing care retirement community. Nearly 120 primary care physicians, physician specialists and extenders in the Blue Ridge Medical Group combine with other physicians on the Medical Staff to serve patients in the region.

UNC Health Blue Ridge provides graduate medical education programs for medical school graduates and students in allopathic and osteopathic medicine. UNCBR is affiliated with UNC Health System (www.unchealthcare.org), a not-for-profit integrated healthcare system owned by the state of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill.