Local High School teams rally around beloved coach

High school athletes across Burke County are working together to support a local coach and his family facing unexpected medical and funeral expenses.

When Patton head softball coach Edwin James’ lost his wife after an extended hospital stay, medical bills and funeral expenses were the last thing on his mind. However, as the bills began pouring in, friends, co-workers and students quickly realized the extra expenses were going to be more than a family living on one teacher’s salary would be able to handle.

“Edwin has been coaching softball and wrestling at Patton for eight years, and he volunteers his free time to help coach a travel softball team in the summer and fall season,” said Lindsey Chapman, Patton’s assistant softball coach, who set up a GoFundMe to help the James’ family last month. “He has always been an active supporter of the Patton High School Booster Club and always the first to volunteer when needed.”

Chapman knew it was time for the community James had been serving for years to give back to him and his family. So she set up a GoFundMe with a goal or raising $10,000 to help.

In its first month, however, the campaign has only reached 16% of its goal. More than that, Chapman said that even if she reaches her $10,000 goal, it will not come close to covering all of James’ expenses.

That’s when Tom Dula and The Big Red Sports Network got involved. Dula, one of the social media administrators for the network, suggested a drawing for a signed team softball to draw more attention to the campaign and encourage people to contribute.

According to Dula, anyone can make a donation to the GoFundMe. After contributing, donors should message the network on Facebook to be entered into one of the drawings. Donors will receive one entry into the drawing for each $2 they donate. The drawings will take place March 31, and the winners will be announced on the network’s Facebook page.

Dula said the network already had planned to set up a GoFundMe page for James when it learned about the effort.

“We did not realize Coach Chapman had one already set up,” Dula said. “(When) one of the Patton softball players told us about it, we asked Coach Chapman if we could support that one with the ball drawing.”

Dula said he originally envisioned it as a joint project between Freedom and Patton softball. However, as Chapman began getting the word out, the response from around the county grew to the point that all eight Burke County Public Schools high school baseball and softball teams are offering signed team balls to be raffled at the end of the month.

Connor Townsend, head softball coach at Freedom High, didn’t seem surprised at the outpouring of support when she considered the impact James has made across the county.

“As a coach from a rival school, I can say without a doubt that his selflessness and love for the game and the kids who play it have made a huge impact on the softball community,” Townsend said. “With him being the head coach at Patton you would think he wouldn’t want to work with my Freedom kids, but he has helped them tremendously during travel ball. He’s an incredible coach and an even better guy. I can’t thank him enough for loving my players and helping them reach their goals.”

James’ selflessness, love of the game and willingness to sacrifice for his students are common themes among those involved in the project.

“We have coached softball at Patton together for six seasons,” Chapman said. “He has always been there for me and my family. He is always willing to help others, and now it is time for us to help him.”

“Coach James has supported not only me but also many girls in the sports community,” Tristan Sylvia-Juarez, who plays catcher and third base for Freedom, said. “He makes the game fun and also makes sure people get what they need.”

According to Dula, this is not the only effort in the works to help the James family.

“The Patton Athletic Boosters raffled off an all-season sports pass for next year and raised over $1,700 for him,” Dula said. “That ended the first week of softball season.”

Chapman said there also are plans in the works for a 50/50 raffle at the Burke County Softball Tournament in April, but nothing is definite yet.

To donate to help the James family, visit gofund.me/efcecab2. After contributing, message the Big Read Sports Network at facebook.com/bigredsportsnetwork to be entered into a drawing for one of the eight signed balls. Specify which drawing you would like to be entered into when messaging the network.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com