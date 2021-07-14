 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local high school volunteers receive scholarship
0 comments
special report top story

Local high school volunteers receive scholarship

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
07xx21-mnh-features-healthscholarships-p1

Local high school volunteers have received a healthcare scholarship from Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.

 The News Herald file photo

Local high school graduates have received scholarships to pursue health care careers as college students.

Each year, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Volunteers award 10 $1,000 scholarships to aid financially deserving and academically promising individuals who plan to prepare themselves for a health care career.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The scholarship recipients for 2021-22 school year are listed below:

  • Daniel E. Chandler of Morganton, and a 2021 graduate of Robert L. Patton High School, will be pursuing a degree in Biochemistry. Daniel plans to attend Washington and Lee University.
  • Alexis A. Crump of Valdese, and a 2021 graduate of Draughn High School, will be pursuing a degree in Speech Pathology. Alexis plans to attend Appalachian State University.
  • Landyn Hartman of Morganton, and a 2021 graduate of Robert L. Patton High School, will be pursuing a degree in Chemical Engineering. Landyn plans to attend North Carolina State University.
  • Hannah Laws of Nebo, and a 2021 graduate of McDowell High School, will be pursuing a degree in Human Biology. Hannah plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
  • Ethany F. Payne of Morganton, and a 2021 graduate of Robert L. Patton High School, will be pursuing a degree in Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science. Ethany plans to attend Campbell University.
  • Natalie L. Prince of Connelly Springs, and a 2021 graduate of East Burke High School, will be pursuing a degree in Nursing. Natalie plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University.
  • Abigail E. Stickland of Nebo, and 2021 graduate of McDowell Early College, will be pursuing a degree in Nursing. Abigail plans to attend East Tennessee State University.
  • Julia Uren of Morganton, and a 2021 graduate of Freedom High School, will be pursuing a degree in Nursing. Julia plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University.
  • Evelin Vincente-Rodriguez of Morganton, and a 2021 graduate of Robert L. Patton High School, will be pursuing a degree in Nursing. Evelin is undecided but is considering attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
  • Erin Z. Wortman of Morganton, and a 2021 graduate of Robert L. Patton High School, will be pursuing a degree in Pharmacy. Erin plans to attend The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Alternate: Katelyn M. Suggs of Morganton, and 2021 graduate of Robert L. Patton High School, will be pursuing a degree in Nursing. Katelyn plans to attend Gardner-Webb University.

If interested in applying for the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Volunteers healthcare scholarship for 2022-23, visit www.carolinashealthcareblueridge.org/scholarship.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert