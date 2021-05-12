 Skip to main content
Local high schools to compete in Cupcake Wars
Culinary Competition

The culinary classes of Draughn High School and Freedom High School will compete in the Cupcake Wars event on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown.

The competition will be open to the public and no purchase is necessary to participate in the contest.

Brandi Silver, the family and consumer science teacher from FHS and former teacher at Hallyburton Academy, is one of the key organizers of the event.

“There will be 36 of each cupcake. Each school is bringing a sweet cupcake and a savory cupcake, so there will be a total of four different cupcakes to try,” said Silver. “The cupcakes will be displayed on custom-designed stands built by the carpentry classes at Draughn and Freedom and will be a part of the scoring in the contest.

“There will be a ‘celebrity’ judge with a scoring rubric and the public vote will be tallied and included in the final vote.”

The event will be sponsored by The Olive of Morganton, which has donated all of the oils that will be used to create each cupcake. The students will be using many different flavors of olive oil from the store to create their cupcakes.

The Cupcake Wars event began in the classrooms of Silver and Joe Johnson, another teacher at Hallyburton Academy.

Silver recently decided to bring back the competition at a larger scale. The Olive of Morganton offered the opportunity for the schools to use its olive oils and host the contest at the store.

Each cupcake will have its own theme and the cupcake stand will go along with that theme, but the flavor of the cupcakes will be a surprise. Silver wants the students to have fun while using the skills they have learned throughout their courses.

"We want this to be a fun event for the kids and something for them to be excited about and look forward to," said Silver.

For more information on the Cupcake Wars event, visit the BCPS Facebook page or visit burke.k12.nc.us.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

Sydni Hall has been covering education, features and new business for The News Herald since April 2021.

