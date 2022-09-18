Local history hunters make a connection

I love history, and being a former board member of Historic Burke Foundation (HBF) connects me with some wonderful local people and stories.

Several months ago, Carol Largent contacted me with an idea for an Ervin family reunion event at the historic Charles McDowell Jr. house on St. Mary’s Church Road. The reunion was for a large African American family with deep Burke County roots, the descendants of Annie McDowell Ervin. The Ervins have long questioned and hoped to explore possible connections between their matriarch and the Scots-Irish settlers who established the plantation at Quaker Meadows.

Having been on the HBF board for several years, I knew of the organization’s ongoing interest in expanding the known history of the McDowell House. Feeling sure they would be excited by the possibility of hosting the Ervin reunion event, I connected Carol with Linda Lindsey, HBF board president, and secretary Beth Spahn.

After confirming a date with Linda and Beth, Carol told me, “They are so excited about us coming, they’ve got me excited!”

With several weeks of planning and coordination, around 60 Ervin family descendants convened on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the McDowell House, where they were met by six enthusiastic HBF hosts.

During the morning, the Ervins and HBF hosts shared fellowship and information that expanded what they both understood about local history. Historic Burke volunteers provided tours of the house and grounds and shared stories about the Charles McDowell family. Ervin descendants provided information about the kinship between their matriarch and the McDowell County McDowells, who lived at the historic Carson House in Marion and were cousins of the Burke County McDowells.

A couple of hours after the event, my cellphone erupted with texts about the day.

“We had a blast at the McDowell House this morning,” Carol said. “It was educational and enlightening from both sides!”

Linda described the day as “very exciting and moving.”

I met with Carol and her cousins, Bev Feimster and Beth Davidson, at Carol’s home one Saturday morning to hear more. Three hours, one crash course in Ervin family genealogy and lots of snacks and laughter later, I decided to follow up with some additional research to see if I could grasp the complex McDowell lineage.

Much sleuthing remains to be done, but the Ervins have determined that Annie McDowell Ervin was born in 1881. She was the daughter of William Burton “Bill” McDowell, of McDowell County, a white man who was a cousin of Quaker Meadow’s Charles McDowell. Annie’s mother was a Black woman named Caroline McDowell Fleming.

Even though slavery had ended by the time of Annie’s birth, North Carolina still had anti-miscegenation laws that prohibited marriage between people of different races. Individuals could only marry within their own race, and Bill and Caroline later married other people.

Three years after Annie’s birth, Bill married his first wife and fathered three children. His wife died, and he married again, fathering his youngest child, Cornelia McDowell Berry, in 1889. Bev remembers “Mrs. Berry” from Hillcrest Elementary School in the 1960s.

“I remember her being our substitute teacher,” Bev said, “and she would always ask about Grandmaw Annie, and I never understood why.”

Sometimes serendipity steps in and lends history hunters a helping hand.

In 1982, Bev took a part-time job at Foothills Nursing Home in Morganton. Whenever she came to work, an elderly white woman who was a resident waved to her. The lady, Mrs. Eloise Alexander, asked for Bev to come see her regularly and they became friends.

As they learned more about each other, Bev and Eloise uncovered a close connection. Eloise was Annie’s first cousin. Realizing that Bev was Annie’s granddaughter, Eloise explained that her father was Frank Craige McDowell, Bill McDowell’s brother. She also told Bev that Annie’s name and birth were recorded in their family Bible.

While Annie was acknowledged as Bill’s oldest daughter by her McDowell relatives, she never explained the family connection to her descendants. Interracial relationships were not only frowned upon, but were prohibited by law in many states until the late 1960s, so people tended not to talk about them.

“I know there’s a lot of controversy about the way things were, and some people say, ‘Well, I don’t want to talk about it’, but it’s still history,” Bev said.

While the Historic Charles McDowell Jr. House wasn’t Bill McDowell’s family home, the Burke and McDowell branches are related through a common ancestor who is yet to be conclusively identified.

Carol said the Ervins enjoyed visiting the McDowell House and learning about Quaker Meadows. They were especially pleased with the engagement and interest of their young descendants.

Historic Burke Foundation was equally pleased with the day.

“We’ll follow up with the family, because there is much more that can be done,” Lindsey said.

Beth Spahn said the Ervin reunion was one of the most exciting days she has ever spent at the McDowell House, adding, “I so want to be a part of that family!”

Visit Burke County Notebook next week for Part 2 of the Annie McDowell Ervin family story.