Local Home Builders Association briefed on state plans

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Cody Byrd, the 2022 N.C. Home Builder Associated first vice president, presented the top NCHBA legislative accomplishments for the 2022 season. Some highlights included provisions to the Annual NCHBA Building Code Regulatory Reform Act with an increase to the current project value limitations for licensed general contractors from 500,000 to 750,000 and for intermediate licenses from 1million to 1.5 million.

Another key accomplishment was improving the backlog facing builders in several counties seeking permitting of septic systems by enacting several provisions designed to streamline the process. There was an additional budget passed by the state last year that Governor Cooper signed into law on July 11, which included a 1.5 million appropriation for the "Be Pro Be Proud" movement in North Carolina.

Construction is underway on two tractor-trailers that will house the mobile workshops where middle- and high-school students can gain hands-on experience with skilled professions. Burke County Public Schools and organizations can book a tour by completing a request on the website www.beprobeproudnc.org.