Local hospice patient featured on NPR podcast

NEWTON -- In a rural part of Lincolnton, sisters Mary Grace and Kim care for their 80-year-old mom, Brenda, who is homebound. Making a trip to the doctor’s office or clinic for routine care is not always possible for Brenda. That’s why Carolina Caring House Calls has been such a godsend for her and her daughters. Dr. Renae Walton, a nurse practitioner, makes visits to Brenda’s home, providing basic medical care designed to prevent stressful trips to the doctor, emergency room and hospital. Walton earned a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Capella University in Minnesota.
WHYY reporter Irina Zhorov was interested in how Walton and her team care for patients who are in the Carolina Caring House Calls Program. She recently interviewed Brenda and her daughters for “The Pulse” podcast entitled “Healthcare at Home” from National Public Radio.
Brenda’s daughters believe she seems much more at ease when receiving care at home. Walton offers a holistic experience that includes an assessment of Brenda’s environment and an evaluation of the medications and other products she uses. This approach helps ensure Walton is providing Brenda with the most appropriate medical treatments, and gives both Brenda and her daughters peace of mind.
“There’s a lot of stress typically with a new doctor,” said Mary Grace. “We believe we get better care at home where mom is more confident and relaxed.”
After 26 years in nursing and 16 years as a nurse practitioner, Walton has found her calling in patient care at Carolina Caring House Calls, where she and her medical assistant, Traci Litten, enjoy providing assistance for those who cannot easily access medical professionals in a community setting.
“We’re here to support patients who may be struggling physically or mentally to help them live healthier lives,” she said.