Local hospice patient featured on NPR podcast

NEWTON -- In a rural part of Lincolnton, sisters Mary Grace and Kim care for their 80-year-old mom, Brenda, who is homebound. Making a trip to the doctor’s office or clinic for routine care is not always possible for Brenda. That’s why Carolina Caring House Calls has been such a godsend for her and her daughters. Dr. Renae Walton, a nurse practitioner, makes visits to Brenda’s home, providing basic medical care designed to prevent stressful trips to the doctor, emergency room and hospital. Walton earned a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Capella University in Minnesota.

WHYY reporter Irina Zhorov was interested in how Walton and her team care for patients who are in the Carolina Caring House Calls Program. She recently interviewed Brenda and her daughters for “The Pulse” podcast entitled “Healthcare at Home” from National Public Radio.

Brenda’s daughters believe she seems much more at ease when receiving care at home. Walton offers a holistic experience that includes an assessment of Brenda’s environment and an evaluation of the medications and other products she uses. This approach helps ensure Walton is providing Brenda with the most appropriate medical treatments, and gives both Brenda and her daughters peace of mind.