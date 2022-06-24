Local hotel brings home award

BETHESDA, MARYLAND — A Morganton hotel recently received a top honor during an industry association awards ceremony.

On June 6, 2022, at the virtual awards ceremony, Marriott International announced award winners for its 2020-21 Select Brand Hotels which include Courtyard by Marriott; Fairfield by Marriott; Residence Inn by Marriott; Springhill Suites by Marriott and Townplace Suites by Marriott.

The Marriott Select Brands Awards program recognizes and celebrates the outstanding achievements of hotel teams and individuals at Marriott Select Brand hotels across the globe. The awards honor top performers annually for their dedication to excellence.

There were many changes to the type and quantity of awards and their required criteria due to the business disruption from the global pandemic. Awards are based on customer feedback received throughout the year, hotel performance and individual nominations received.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Morganton Historic Downtown was the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Silver Circle Award. To receive this honor, the hotel must be open for a minimum of one year and consistently rank in the top 20% of the brand globally in guest satisfaction. This is an incredible accomplishment for this hotel as it opened two weeks prior to COVID-related shutdowns in March 2020.

The hotel, led by General Manager Rebecca Randolph and her team, persevered through the pandemic and provided outstanding service, exceptional and clean accommodations and an appetizing breakfast to guests.

“I am proud of the work performed and the service provided by our associates every day of the year and I am especially overjoyed today to receive this award,” said Randolph. “Our team works hard to deliver the Fairfield Inn guest promises for each and every guest. I can praise the team all day but this award, it came from our guests — it can’t be bought or altered; it is a true testament of the service being provided within these walls.”

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Morganton Historic Downtown is a franchisee operated by North Star Lodging Management Inc., with a license by Marriott International and owned by Morganton Lodging Associates LP, a real estate investment group local to the Morganton area.