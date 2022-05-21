Local improv troupe, city collaborate to offer children's day camp

A local improv group is working with the city of Morganton to host a summer improv program for local children aged 8-12.

Morganton Improv, founded in 2018 by Abigail Taylor, will be working in collaboration with the Morganton Parks and Recreation Department to hold 10 weeks of improv classes for local children. The classes will be held every Tuesday starting June 14 and ending Aug. 17 at the Collett Street Recreation Center. During the hour-and-a-half-long sessions, members of Morganton Improv will work alongside the campers, teaching improv techniques and playing fun games with the goal of helping them develop the skills of confidence, collaboration and creativity.

The summer program will culminate with an end-of-summer improv showcase to be held at CoMMA. The date and time for the showcase has yet to be determined.

According to Tracy Scott, one of the camp’s organizers, the main feature of the camp will be the child-friendly improv games that stretch the kids thinking and challenge them to use their imagination.

“There are a few guessing games that are fun (with kids),” she said. “One that we do is called ‘excuses.’ Someone goes out of the room and then we get suggestions from the audience for things like, ‘why is this person late for school?’”

Scott said when the person comes back in the room, the rest of the group acts out the different excuses given by the audience and the student tries to guess what the group is acting out. Scott said she also likes to use some one-word-at-a-time games in which a group of participants takes turns telling a story or answering a question one word at a time.

Scott said that doing improv has been a beneficial for her mentally, physically and spiritually and she hopes to pass some of those same benefits on to the kids she works with this summer.

“Improv is so therapeutic,” she said. “The collaboration, the teamwork aspect and the confidence and creativity -- it gives you so many things.”

Talyor said she started doing improv when she was in high school and fell in love with the energy and collaboration of it.

“It’s all about reacting in the moment,” she said. “It’s fun because there’s no production work that goes into it – there's no costuming, no set, no props – it's just you and your body and your group.”

She decided to start Morganton Improv in 2018 to keep that going.

“It started as a fun project for me,” she said. “I put out a press release asking for anyone who was interested in doing improv or learning about improv.”

Taylor said the group started off with a few open workshops in the basement of First United Methodist Church.

Since then, the group has expanded to include regular “Beer and Improv” nights at Brown Mountain Bottle Works and a performance troupe called “Digital Pigeons,” which played nearly a dozen shows before COVID-related shutdowns put them on hiatus in 2020.

According to Taylor, this summer will mark the public return Morganton Improv. In addition to the children’s camp and adult workshops later this summer that are still in the planning stages, Digital Pigeons also will perform their first post-lockdown shows at The Levee Brewery & Pub in Valdese on May 21 and June 18 at 8 p.m.

The improv summer camp is open to all children aged 8-12, and will take place every Tuesday from 4:30-6 p.m. starting June 14 through Aug. 17. The camp will be held in the basement of the Collett Street Recreation Center. The cost is $100 in-city and $120 out-of-city and the classes are limited to 15 spots. For more information or to enroll a child in the camp, stop by the Collett Street Recreation Center or call 828-438-5352.

