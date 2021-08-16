Local infectious disease expert talks COVID-19 vaccines as cases climb

A local infectious disease expert sat down with The News Herald again this week to quash COVID-19 misinformation.
Dr. Rahul Sampath, an infectious disease specialist at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, is an American Board of Internal Medicine-certified doctor who completed an infectious disease fellowship at the Mayo Clinc.
Sampath previously spoke to the newspaper in January when COVID-19 vaccines first were being offered to the public.
Monday, he explained more about the science behind the vaccines — including the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process.
“Some people might think, ‘oh, it’s just emergency use because they skipped a lot of steps and now they’re trying to fill up the gaps.’” Sampath said. “That’s not true.”
Typically, Sampath explained, vaccine production and studies follow a sequential path, meaning each study happens one after another.
But because of the urgency a pandemic presents, and the government taking on the cost of vaccine production with Operation Warp Speed, the studies were able to happen simultaneously.
“The reason why the FDA is taking its time is not because they expect more safety data to come out. There’s not going to be any data they don’t already know as far as safety for the vaccine and efficacy of the vaccine. They’re waiting for more practical considerations like they have to survey the companies, the factories that are manufacturing these, make sure that the processes of distribution are appropriate,” Sampath said. “It’s more of a technical follow-up.”
The New York Times reported earlier this month that full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is anticipated in early September.
While the vaccines originally were touted with a 95% efficacy rate, variants of the virus have driven that efficacy rate down to 40-50%, Sampath said.
Still, that 40-50% efficacy means vaccinated people are eight times less likely to be infected by COVID-19, 25 times less likely to be hospitalized from the virus and 25 times less likely to die from the virus, he said.
New data has suggested that the vaccine limits the amount of time a person sheds the virus — or is contagious — if they do happen to get infected.
“If you have the vaccine, you’re safe and you’re protected,” Sampath said. “If you’ve not had it, you’re more than likely going to get infected. And if you’re in a high-risk population, there’s a chance that you might find yourself in the hospital fighting for air.”
The FDA late Thursday night announced that those who have received organ transplants or who have severely weakened immune systems can get a booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
Sampath said he doesn’t think booster shots will be necessary for the average, healthy person just yet.
Though the number of antibodies for COVID-19 wane overtime after a person is vaccinated, the immune system is more complex than just antibodies, he said, because of immunity’s two prongs: innate and acquired immunity.
Innate immunity is comprised of simple things, like neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, and the skin. They’re things that protect people, but aren’t “smart” in how they work, Sampath said.
Acquired immunity, though, is the cost-effective part of immune system. It consists of smarter cells, like T cells and B cells, that sleep until they pick up on things like viruses invading the body, he said.
Once they wake up and start to fight the virus, they memorize its structure so they don’t have to relearn the makeup of the virus if they encounter it again.
Those cells can develop that memory either from a vaccine or from an actual infection.
Some hesitancy to get the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines has been because of a conspiracy theory that the vaccines change a person’s DNA.
That’s not true, Sampath said.
In fact, the mRNA strand from the vaccine never comes in contact with the nucleus of the cell, where the DNA is housed. Instead, it enters the cytoplasm — the semifluid substance that holds all the other components of the cell — and immediately gets translated into proteins to help develop the immune system to protect the body against infection, Sampath said.
In addition to vaccines, wearing a mask is one of the easiest ways to protect against the spread of germs.
“I heard a school teacher describe that and I believe she described it most aptly, ‘keep your germs to yourself, wear a mask,’” Sampath said. “There’s a lot of droplets that we spray out of our mouth every time we talk, cough, communicate, breathe, and wearing a mask keeps them to yourself.”
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said masks weren’t necessary for vaccinated people a while ago, the organization walked back on that advice.
Sampath said he thought the change in guidance came after an outbreak of COVID-19 in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, that impacted more than 400 people.
According to a report from the CDC, 74% of the cases were in fully vaccinated people, and 79% of those infected were symptomatic. Ninety percent of the cases were caused by the delta variant of COVID-19.
But out of the 469 total cases cited in the report, only five people — four of whom were vaccinated — had to be hospitalized. No deaths were reported.
“It’s a huge success story for vaccines and that also tells us that the new delta virus can infect people who have had the vaccine,” Sampath said. “That’s when the CDC changed their guidance and said the vaccinated people do need to wear their masks indoors, which I fully support.”
The vaccine, though, is the quickest way out of this pandemic, Sampath said.
“These things don’t go on forever … if we delay and just drag our feet with this whole vaccination effort, we’re giving the virus time to mutate,” Sampath said. “I think if everybody got on board and decided to do what needed to be done quickly for a short period of time, we can get far ahead of this pandemic and leave it behind.”
