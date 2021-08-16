Local infectious disease expert talks COVID-19 vaccines as cases climb

“The reason why the FDA is taking its time is not because they expect more safety data to come out. There’s not going to be any data they don’t already know as far as safety for the vaccine and efficacy of the vaccine. They’re waiting for more practical considerations like they have to survey the companies, the factories that are manufacturing these, make sure that the processes of distribution are appropriate,” Sampath said. “It’s more of a technical follow-up.”

The New York Times reported earlier this month that full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is anticipated in early September.

While the vaccines originally were touted with a 95% efficacy rate, variants of the virus have driven that efficacy rate down to 40-50%, Sampath said.

Still, that 40-50% efficacy means vaccinated people are eight times less likely to be infected by COVID-19, 25 times less likely to be hospitalized from the virus and 25 times less likely to die from the virus, he said.

New data has suggested that the vaccine limits the amount of time a person sheds the virus — or is contagious — if they do happen to get infected.