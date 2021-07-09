Local interior design studio goes worldwide

A Morganton interior design studio is going from local to global as it continues to expand around the world.
CBB Design Firm, the North Carolina branch of Caducus Folium, is an interior design firm located at 901 E. Union St. in downtown. Colleen Bennett, principal of CBB Design Firm, is excited to become more involved in the local community while her business continues to grow.
“So this is CBB Design Firm,” Bennett said. “We’re actually also Caducus Folium Design Center, so it’s two things … I started this company 17 years ago with my husband, he’s also from Morganton, and we moved down to Costa Rica in 2006. So we still have our original design center, which is Caducus Folium, it means fallen leaf, which is from Drexel Heritage. I started there right out of college in 2004. I triple majored in politics, history and Spanish, which basically triple majoring in ‘coffee talk,’ and realized I didn’t have any experience. So I got hired by Drexel Heritage to be their international rep.
“From there … I learned interior design organically. Listening to customers, I did probably about 68 stores. I learned about hotels, homes, you name it, but in different cultures and different aspects. So it really taught me about how to use textiles, when do you use furniture, when do you use finishes, not just with what I was doing as a rep, but also when I started doing my own interior design.”
Bennett has lived and traveled many different places around the world. When developing her business, she started out with very limited resources to create what is now a successful business for herself.
“So in 2006, we moved down to Costa Rica where we started from a chicken, a donkey and a turkey, literally,” Bennett said. “We started bringing in American products, basically they were like the high end of American products ... we expanded up into Nicaragua five years later, then went into Ecuador then went into Colombia.”
After expanding throughout different countries, Bennett decided she wanted to return home and plant her roots in Morganton. She wanted more time with her growing family while continuing to expand her career.
“So we moved back to Morganton for family,” Bennett said. “I started doing clients when I wanted to because I still work for some other companies. Then, during the pandemic, I just kind of re-shifted. I picked up some really big homes, one in South Carolina, a couple homes here in Morganton and really just started with showing our capabilities ... There really wasn’t anything going on here, so it just boomed.”
As a mother of three girls, Bennett is passionate about empowering women and making sure female business owners and entrepreneurs are mentoring girls so they become successful as well.
“It’s all women-run, we are a women-run company,” Bennett said. “We pack and load our own containers from around the world ... We created this women-ran logistics company at the same time ... I’ve also been mentoring a lot of girls in interior design ... It’s very important to me that as women, we give back to our community. That we teach, we learn and we teach entrepreneurship because being in interior design is very much entrepreneurship.”
The location on the Morganton CBB Design Firm plays a significant role in how Bennett runs her business. She packs her own containers with items necessary for clients’ homes or spaces they want designed and she ships it to the desired location to be set up with minimal product damage.
“So the warehouse allows us logistically to receive products from around the world,” she said. “We then we ship it out for our North Carolina based-providers. It allows us to control the inspection, everything from top to bottom ... We basically took the rate of damage from like 12% down to 0.02% ... Although it does increase some times, it also means that you are going to get the right thing in perfect condition, which is great.”
When creating design concepts and digital creations, Bennett wants her clients to be able to be fully involved in the design process. She has been able to develop different strategies to create luxurious, yet cost-efficient creations for her clients.
“So we do a complete kind of interior architecture, where we are going to take your floor plan and we’re going to see a lot of house here,” Bennett said. “So what we’ll do is we’ll take this, we’ll put it into an AutoCAD, and then we will give it to the client. All the layouts, all designs, kitchen cabinets, flooring, you name it top to bottom, full finish ... Then we’ll render it for them so they can understand exactly what this is going to look like … We do all of that so the client can visualize because now the technology you can go in and see your home, before you even commit to it.
“It lets the client be like, ‘You know what, I don’t really like that color, I thought I did, but let’s tweak it.’ You can do that when you’re doing it digitally and it doesn’t cost you as much as it would be ripping up $20,000 of flooring … We work with local furniture companies if we can’t source it ourselves and bring it in and we’ll start working on textures, we do reupholstering, lighting. You name it — we do the whole thing.”
For more information on CBB Design Firm, visit caducufolium.com or visit the Instagram page at design_by_colleen_bennett or the Facebook page at Interior Design by Colleen Bennett.
