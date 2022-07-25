Local man receives state award for hospice support efforts

A Morganton resident has received statewide recognition for his efforts in supporting local hospice care.

Barry Hooks, a volunteer greeter with the Patient Care Unit team at Amorem, a local hospice agency, has been honored with a North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for helping to provide a comfortable and caring experience to hospice patients and their families.

Amorem is the organization created through the recent merger of Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. Hooks said he was inspired to volunteer for hospice after seeing how his mother was treated at Burke Hospice during the week before her death in 2015.

“I appreciated the love and care she received and the way they helped her feel at peace,” Hooks said. “I love the way they respect families.”

He began volunteering with hospice in early 2016. His main volunteer task in Amorem’s Patient Care Unit is to greet visitors and family members of patients and open doors for them at the facility.

“Barry is a very dedicated, loyal volunteer who is willing to go above and beyond to serve our patients and their families,” said Megan Parillo, volunteer coordinator for Amorem, who nominated Hooks for the award. “Because of Barry’s volunteer service, we are able to better serve our patients. The time he spends interacting with and screening visitors allows staff members to spend more time with patients.”

Jonathan Smith, a registered nurse with Amorem’s PCU, also expressed appreciation for Hooks’ efforts.

“While greeting families at our PCU, he always has a smile and a kind word,” Smith said. “It’s easy to see that he doesn’t view his service as a chore, but as an opportunity to share his compassion for people and for the care we provide. He is a true ambassador for hospice and a vital part of our team.”

Hooks worked at several companies, including Curtis Lumber and Magla Products in Mooresville, and Knob Creek Upholstery in Morganton, before going on disability and serving with hospice. He previously delivered soup to homebound patients with former Burke Hospice volunteer coordinator Merri Rudisill.

“(She) and Teresa Adkins, who worked for hospice, had a lot of confidence in my ability to be a Hospice greeter, outside my wife, Christine Hooks,” Hooks said.

He faced a formidable setback in his volunteer efforts in 2017 when he underwent an ileostomy (a surgery which creates an opening in the small intestine to facilitate the digestive process).

“I was determined to make a return,” Hooks said. “(It was) hard not being able to be there until November of 2020. Most of all, (without) my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, I couldn’t do anything. If I had it to go through it again, without a doubt, I would.

He invited people to consider supporting their local hospice agency.

“If I had to encourage anyone to volunteer for hospice, I would say, ‘Do it,’” Hooks said “For me, it’s rewarding to be there, knowing I walked the same way they did, although every circumstance is different. It gave me something positive and good to do after a bad experience. I’ve always heard, ‘Look for the good in everything bad,’ and God showed me that through what I went through and going to grief support.”

He shared his thoughts about receiving a NC Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

“I am humbled to receive this award,” Hooks said. “Myself don’t feel worthy of it—that’s just me. To me, it’s the icing on volunteering and keeps me motivated to continue. I thank the current volunteer coordinators Cyndi Akins, Crystal Church and Megan Parillo (for) nominating me and believing in me themselves.

“I have a deep love for being a hospice volunteer greeter and can’t ever imagine not continuing to serve the rest of my living days. Amorem is a great team, and I’m blessed to serve every day and be a part of it.”