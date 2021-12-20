Local manufacturers make masks for child care workers

The Carolina Textile District is producing more than 100,000 masks for frontline child care and preschool workers and their students through a contract with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The district is “a member-governed and member-driven network of values-aligned textile manufacturers in North Carolina, South Carolina and beyond,” a previous News Herald article says. The department contacted it about making a custom, clear mask for teachers so students could see them speaking. The contract was finalized in May, shipments started in July and will continue through January 2022.
Participating manufacturers worked with teachers to refine the design of the masks, which feature fun, kid-friendly prints.
“We certainly didn’t have plans to get into the mask and gown business, but when COVID hit last year, we knew we wanted to do something to help, and we saw it as an opportunity to drive work to manufacturers so they could keep their doors open and employees working during a hard time,” said Sara Chester, co-executive director of The Industrial Commons, which operates the Carolina Textile District. “CTD has taken a collective approach to supporting manufacturers since it was founded in 2013 and this project, which has driven $3 million into our local economy over the past two years, demonstrates the direct benefits made possible by working together.”
The Carolina Textile District was alerted to the project by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. The district is working with nine manufacturers and contractors to fulfill the order. As it did in the early months of the pandemic in 2020, the district secured all the supplies and materials, then distributed them to manufacturers as kits to produce the masks.
Dance Style Design of Charlotte and Gitman Bros./Brown and Church Neckwear of Pilot Mountain are two manufacturers benefiting from the opportunity.
“Our employees appreciate the opportunity to work on this mask project to not only enhance our available work hours, but to support the effort to ensure the staff and kids have a safe environment in North Carolina child care facilities,” Larry Marshall, of Gitman Bros./Brown and Church Neckwear, said. “The efforts and support by the Carolina Textile District has been exceptional in coordinating the supplies necessary to make this project work efficiently.”
Dance Style Design is a crafted production manufacturer that provides design services, pattern making, grading, product development, cutting and sewing services.
“Working on the masks makes a huge difference for our company,” Kathy Laughlyn, owner of Dance Style Design, said. “It means a lot to us to help keep our sewists working. They were definitely touched when they found out who was ultimately going to be wearing these masks.”
About 5,000 masks are being made per week and shipped to more than 5,000 child care centers.
“We love keeping our little ones safe, along with those who take care of them,” a Dance Style Design sewist said. “It feels good to help people in this way.”
In 2020, the Carolina Textile District produced more than a half-million masks and gowns to support front-line workers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also donated more than 50,000 masks to schools, hospitals, local governments and nonprofit groups in its home community of Burke County.
“Our plan is for the Carolina Textile District and The Industrial Commons (to) continue to drive economic growth and create quality jobs in manufacturing for many years to come,” said Chester. “We are thankful for the EDPNC, NCDHHS and all the companies that helped make this project possible.”
Branda L. Watford, of the Division of Child Development and Early Education at the Department of Health and Human Services, expressed appreciation for the masks.
“The masks are very functional for the education of the children in many ways,” Watford said. “The design and colors are warming and inviting for the children to allow them to enjoy their educational experience, as well as being able to understand their teachers. During this pandemic period, the masks have allowed the children to see smiles and lip formation of words for pronunciation purposes and the sound of a word. DCDEE is very grateful and thankful for the masks that Carolina Textile District is producing for assisting with our child care development and education environment.”
Providing children with mask options for their educational experience while keeping them safe was the ultimate goal of the partnership.
“The Division of Child Development and Early Education was so excited to provide these masks to our consultants and child care providers across the state,” Dr. Kristi Snuggs, deputy director of DCDEE, said. “The providers have shared that the clear masks allow for easier communicating, especially with the children.”
Textile manufacturers invested in an ethical, values-based production that would like to learn more about membership opportunities with the Carolina Textile District and join them in reimagining the future of the American textile industry should visit carolinatextiledistrict.com.
“What a successful year it has been, and we look forward to continuing to help serve our community,” a district representative said.