Local manufacturers make masks for child care workers

About 5,000 masks are being made per week and shipped to more than 5,000 child care centers.

“We love keeping our little ones safe, along with those who take care of them,” a Dance Style Design sewist said. “It feels good to help people in this way.”

In 2020, the Carolina Textile District produced more than a half-million masks and gowns to support front-line workers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also donated more than 50,000 masks to schools, hospitals, local governments and nonprofit groups in its home community of Burke County.

“Our plan is for the Carolina Textile District and The Industrial Commons (to) continue to drive economic growth and create quality jobs in manufacturing for many years to come,” said Chester. “We are thankful for the EDPNC, NCDHHS and all the companies that helped make this project possible.”

Branda L. Watford, of the Division of Child Development and Early Education at the Department of Health and Human Services, expressed appreciation for the masks.