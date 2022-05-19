Local medics celebrate EMS week, Emergency Fest set for Saturday

Local paramedics and EMTs have spent this week celebrating EMS Week, with Emergency Fest set to return for the first time since the pandemic cancelled it in 2020.

Emergency Fest will be held Saturday in the parking lot of Lowes Hardware on Burkemont Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will feature displays from different emergency service agencies along with a few food vendors expected to be there.

The festival comes at the end of EMS Week, a weeklong celebration that’s been ongoing since 1974 to recognize emergency medical service workers.

Burke County EMS Capt. Brad Browning, who is planning to retire later this year with 30 years of service under his belt, spoke to The News Herald about working at EMS.

“I always tell people that if you don’t come to work to take care of sick people, you don’t need to be here,” Browning said. “You come to work to help people on their worst day. You come to work to make a difference in people’s lives. What I try to instill in the people that work here is that it’s not your emergency, it’s their emergency. Go take care of them.”

He said his coworkers are some of the best in the business.

“They care about the people they take care of,” Browning said. “We have a wide range of age, we have a wide range of experience level. Watching people grow, watching people develop, seeing people have compassion that they love what they do, they love the people that they take care of. It’s difficult to say one reason that I love to come and work and watch people do what they do, but all of those things together make me proud to be here.”

In honor of EMS Week, The News Herald sat down with some of Burke County’s own EMS workers to find out how they got started in the field and what they like about it. Here are their responses.

Lt. Ronnie Taylor

How did you get into EMS?

I started in EMS 18 years ago. I originally started through the fire department. I’m in a local fire department, volunteer, and I got to running calls with it. I never had (any) interest in medical at first because I was strictly fire, and then they talked me into going and taking an EMT class. I went and took an EMT class, I liked it and I said, ‘hey, I’m going to keep going,’ because I was working in a furniture factory. I found out right quick that the furniture factory was not for me. Loading trucks didn’t mean nothing. Helping people? That’s what meant something to me.

What’s kept you doing it?

Just the love of the job. It’s something different every day. No day is the same. You come in, no call is the same. You might run the same patient, but it’s still not the same call. Everything is different. There (are) some calls you think at the end of the day, ‘well, did they really need an ambulance?’ But at the time, that person, they really thought they did need one, so making that difference at someone’s worst time in their life – making it better for them is what keeps me going.

What’s your favorite part of your job?

My favorite part of this is the excitement. When that tone goes off, the red lights go on, that siren goes on, everybody that’s in emergency services knows that adrenaline rush. When you’re going to that call and you know you’re going to a car wreck with entrapment or something, you can’t describe it unless you do this, that adrenaline rush that you get knowing you’re going to that.

Sgt. Josh Angley

How did you get into EMS?

I have been at Burke EMS since November of 2001. I received my paramedic from Western Piedmont Community college in 2003. Still kicking. Still love it. I got into EMS because my father was a paramedic in McDowell County EMS. He retired in '92 with a back injury. A lot of things have changed since then to help us from getting hurt and injured such as the new stretchers and the mounts and all. It’s great to grow up around it and actually become it, just helping people. The normal stuff.

What keeps you doing it?

I just love it. I love it. Just being able to help people, and having kids look up to you. Trying to be a good role model and set a good example, and kind of how I was when I grew up, going around my dad at McDowell EMS and seeing all those guys, them get started. A good friend of mine, Donnie Tipton, used to drive my school bus in junior high, and then he became a paramedic and just retired with 30, 31 years with McDowell EMS. I’ve just seen all that stuff and I kind of didn’t want to get into it, but it just bit me and I fell in love with it.

What’s your favorite part of your job?

I would say my favorite part is taking somebody from possibly the worst event in their life or bad time, and actually showing them that you care for them and getting them to a tertiary facility that takes care of them, and see them actually walk out, see them out in public later on. They may not recognize you and they may not come up and say thank you for what you did, but just to see them out walking around and say, ‘hey, I had a part in that.’ That’s great.

Paramedic Field Training Officer Crystal Price

How did you get into EMS?

I’ve been a paramedic for two years now. When I was a little girl, I grew up in the fire service with my dad and my grandpa and all them, and so I really liked the medical aspect of it. When I got older and I wanted to be a paramedic I thought, ‘why not?’ so that’s why I’m here.

What keeps you doing it?

Everything really. From the people that you work with here, there’s some really awesome people, and then patients. You get to meet all kinds of different people and it just makes every day different and wonderful.

What’s your favorite part of your job?

That’s a hard question. Probably just making a difference in someone’s life, whether it just be that you can make them smile, just sitting and talking to them for a minute, or just truly help them with an emergency.

EMT Brooke Brown

How did you get into EMS?

I’ve been with EMS as a part-time basic for a year, I have been a full-time basic for almost a month. I’m currently in paramedic school and that is why I switched over to work full time, so I could get more experience.

What keeps you doing it?

I’m a people person. I like meeting people and I like helping people, so (with) this you get to do both.

What’s your favorite part of your job?

What I like most about EMS is that no day is ever the same. No shift is ever the same. You can have a day where you have few frequent calls, and you can have a day where you’re just slammed and you’re running all the time. I like the spontaneity of it.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

