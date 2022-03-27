Local men offer help, hope to Ukrainian refugees

HICKORY – A Burke County evangelist and a local pastor have witnessed firsthand the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the lives of those displaced by the conflict.

Morganton resident Jaime Torres, evangelism pastor of Open Door Baptist Church in Hickory and founder of Jaime Torres Ministries, traveled with Open Door’s Administrative Pastor Robert Setzer to Romania earlier this month to serve Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian invasion. The pair spent eight days between March 7-14 working at Camp Christia, a Romanian faith-based organization providing relief to refugees who have come across the border.

Located high in the Carpathian Mountains, Torres said Camp Christia typically works with orphans and other young people. However, since the invasion began, the camp, which is only 40 miles from the border, has been receiving a steadily increasing number of Ukrainian refugees.

Shawn Davis, senior pastor of Open Door Baptist Church, said that the camp’s owner, Pavel Clipa, reached out to him when the refugees began arriving.

“They stay one to three days,” Davis said. “They can get food, a shower and a good night’s rest and then they will go into either Germany or Israel, Saudi Arabia or the United States.”

Torres said once he and Setzer arrived, the camp wasted no time putting them to work.

“We left from Charlotte on Monday (March 7), and it was Tuesday night when we got to the camp,” Torres said. “I’m thinking they’re going to give us a bunk to sleep, but the man asked me, ‘Do you know how to drive a stick shift? We’re going on our first mission.’”

According to Torres, the camp had begun working with the nearby border town of Siret, sending teams of drivers to provide transportation back to the camp. Upon arrival, Torres fought back his exhaustion, jumped into one of the vehicles and followed the small convoy out into the darkness.

“I’ve never seen snow like that in my life,” he said. “That snow up there is different than the snow here … I’m following this van and they’re going like 80 miles an hour in the snow on these curvy, curvy roads.”

According to Torres, when he reached the border, a young man rushed to his vehicle before he could even get it fully stopped.

“He kinda spooked me a little,” Torres said. “He rushed my car, and he throws the door open and pushes this girl with two little babies inside.”

Torres said this moment was the first of many during the week that he would break down crying.

“I cried so much,” he said. “To see those people leave everything behind, I was able to feel their pain. I have never been the same since I’ve been back.”

Torres said by the time he and Setzer arrived, Camp Christia already was receiving between 200 and 300 refugees a day. During their week in Romania, the two worked tirelessly doing a little bit of everything from cleaning and cooking to driving and splitting wood.

“We spent eight days there and all we did was serve. I went over there to serve,” Torres said. “We had to shovel snow, throw out salt. We cleaned tables, I cleaned bathrooms, I preached, I sang, I loved, I cried, I laughed. I thank God I was able to go.”

According to Davis, the need at the Romania-Ukraine border is only going to increase if Russian forces continue advancing through the country.

“(Clipa) said that about 60 miles into Ukraine is a hub of one million refugees,“ Davis told The News Herald. “If Russia continues the assault (on Kyiv), which it looks like they are, he believes about 500,000 will go into Poland and the other 500,000 will be coming down to Romania.”

Davis said this kind of influx would overwhelm places like Camp Christia that already are struggling to meet the staggering amount of need. Clipa told Davis that he is working with towns in the area to set up tents and other temporary shelters on soccer fields and other public areas throughout the region to accommodate more people.

Davis also said that Clipa and other Eastern European relief workers already are preparing for the likelihood that millions of refugees may never return to a Russian-occupied Ukraine if the country’s resistance efforts fail.

“There are two problems,” Davis said. “You have the immediate – toiletries, toothbrushes, all that stuff. But then, if Russia comes in and takes it over, they’re not going back. Now, you’re going to have anywhere from three to six million people with nowhere to go.”

Davis said his church is committed to continue partnering with Camp Christia as they continue to offer relief in the midst of the growing humanitarian crisis.

“We’re just as passionate helping Ukrainians as we are people from Morganton,” Davis said. “The love of God is for all of humanity.”

To contribute to Open Door Baptist Church’s effort to help Camp Christia continue to care for Ukrainian refugees, visit www.odbchurch.info. To ensure donations go to the effort to help Ukranian refugees, type “Ukraine” in the comment box when giving. According to Davis, 100% of all gifts designated “Ukraine” will go directly to Camp Christia.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com