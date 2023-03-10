Two Burke County middle school students have qualified to compete in the North Carolina state MATHCOUNTS competition on March 17.

Charles Baker and Cash Baker, both from Heritage Middle School, placed in the top 10 at the regional MATHCOUNTS competition on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Charles placed fifth in the regionals and Cash took sixth place. Heritage took third place in the team competition against teams from Catawba, Davie and Lincoln counties.

Along with the team from Heritage, Burke County Public Schools also sent a team from Table Rock Middle School. Table Rock took home fifth place honors in the team competition.

The state MATHCOUNTS competition will be held at the Durham campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics on March 17. MATHCOUNTS is a nationwide math competition for students in sixth through eighth grade facilitated by the MATHCOUNTS Foundation.