Local mill to be featured on historical television network

HILDEBRAN -- A local historic landmark will get yet another moment in the spotlight when it's featured on new historical education network.
The Henry River Mill Village will be featured on a new series from the Magnolia Network called "In with the Old" on Friday, Oct. 22.
The village will be featured in episode four of the series, showcasing the history and renovations that have been made to the historic Hildebran mill village.
Calvin Reyes, owner of the mill village, is excited for people around the world to learn about the history of the village. He believes this will be an opportunity for people to learn more about the local history behind the property and the people that once lived and worked there.
"I think this episode will do a really nice job of really teaching and educating people on what life was like here," Reyes said. "I can guarantee anyone watching it is gonna at some point say, 'Oh, that reminds them my mom or my dad or my grandpa and grandma.'
"They will be able to find a way to relate to it in so many different ways because even when you stay in the house, it's the same thing. It's like you get the feeling this is a place that you can almost feel at home."
The village is popularly known as the location of District 12 from the movie franchise "The Hunger Games."
Reyes encourages everyone to visit the mill to not only see where the movie was filmed, but to learn about the local history of the mill, the town of Hildebran and the people that made the village what it is today.
"I would encourage people to watch the episode, to stay here and come learn about what history is, because I know a lot of people in the South and North Carolina and western North Carolina areas that can trace their lineage back to the textile mills," Reyes said. "I think it's really a tribute to the everyday person and it's not very often that we get to tell that kind of history. Usually it's about the George Washingtons and the Rockefellers and things like that, so it's nice to be able to talk about, you know, your neighbor next door and the everyday person."
The episode on the village will run on Friday, but will be able to be streamed on Discovery+ after the episode airs on the Magnolia Network.
For more information, visit the Henry River Mill Village Facebook page or go to www.henryrivermillvillage.com.
