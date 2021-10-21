Local mill to be featured on historical television network

HILDEBRAN -- A local historic landmark will get yet another moment in the spotlight when it's featured on new historical education network.

The Henry River Mill Village will be featured on a new series from the Magnolia Network called "In with the Old" on Friday, Oct. 22.

The village will be featured in episode four of the series, showcasing the history and renovations that have been made to the historic Hildebran mill village.

Calvin Reyes, owner of the mill village, is excited for people around the world to learn about the history of the village. He believes this will be an opportunity for people to learn more about the local history behind the property and the people that once lived and worked there.

"I think this episode will do a really nice job of really teaching and educating people on what life was like here," Reyes said. "I can guarantee anyone watching it is gonna at some point say, 'Oh, that reminds them my mom or my dad or my grandpa and grandma.'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They will be able to find a way to relate to it in so many different ways because even when you stay in the house, it's the same thing. It's like you get the feeling this is a place that you can almost feel at home."