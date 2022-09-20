Local ministry pioneers program for deaf, hard of hearing

An interdenominational Morganton Bible study group launched its second year on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and celebrated what it believes is a unique opportunity for local deaf and hard of hearing community members.

“We’re the first one in the U.S., that we know of, to have deaf core groups,” said the Rev. Greg Poe, teaching director for the Morganton class of Community Bible Study (CBS).

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, CBS is an international, interdenominational organization dedicated to “making disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in our communities through caring, in-depth Bible study available to all.”

Poe and a small group of volunteers launched the Morganton chapter in Sept. 2021. Today, the ministry features two deaf core groups with deaf and hard of hearing people accounting for around one-third of the ministry’s approximately 60 participants.

Being the first CBS class to pioneer ministry to deaf and hard of hearing people is no small accomplishment in a ministry with as large of a footprint as CBS. Since 1975, CBS has grown to have chapters in 121 countries with around 616,000 people participating in small group, in-depth Bible studies in 2021.

According to the CBS Ministry Manual, meetings are organized around five essentials, individual study, encouraging discussion, effective teaching, insightful commentary, and caring community. According to their website, CBS has found that participants thrive and learn best in a caring community in which open discussion is encouraged. Additionally, a critical part of the ministry is training teachers to provide historical and cultural context to help participants better understand Biblical passages and apply Biblical principles to life.

In 2020, Poe held a series of organizational Zoom meetings with a few leaders in Burke County interested in bringing CBS to Morganton. During the meetings, Sally Dixon, who has ministered to deaf and hard of hearing people in Burke County for nearly 50 years, asked him how serious CBS was about the “for all” portion of the mission statement.

“We kept saying ‘it’s available to all,’” Poe said. “Sally kept questioning ‘what about the deaf’ because there are a lot of deaf people here, and I said, ‘let’s see how we can make this work.’”

Since then, the Morganton class has made it a priority to intentionally include members of the deaf community.

“Before I joined CBS, I always felt out of place in church because of my life experiences,” said Chasity Hyatt, a deaf member of the CBS Morganton class. “As time went along, I realized God does have a plan for me and I do have a place.”

Poe said the final meeting of last year was a particularly powerful moment for him. He said during that meeting, CBS participants shared what the group had meant to them over the past nine months.

“Last year, when we did our sharing day, the majority of those who spoke, or I should say signed, were the deaf,” he said. “This has been so impactful, and it has meant so much to them to get together in a group that really cares about them.”

Poe said CBS leaders have been intentional about recruiting deaf group leaders and making the material more accessible to deaf and hard of hearing people.

“The deaf community has a completely different language; sign language is more of a picture language from what I understand,” he said. “So, we’re working on a better way to, not necessarily translate the material, but get it to where it can be a little bit more accessible to them.”

Poe said national CBS leaders are taking notice of what is happening in Morganton.

“The word is starting to get out,” he said. “We’ve had requests from Colorado. … Some of the deaf community in Colorado would like to remote in and watch our class.”

He said he’s also been approached by groups in North and South Carolina looking to start deaf CBS groups in their communities.

Poe also hopes to see their work replicated around the world. He is currently working to bring a team to Eswatini — a country in southern Africa — in early 2023 to help local church leaders start new chapters of the ministry for both deaf and hearing people in that country.

“We actually found out, in Eswatini, there is a large deaf community,” he said. “So we’re going to take it over there to them.”

Community Bible Study meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the First Baptist Church fellowship hall at 502 W. Union St., Morganton. The ministry is interdenominational and not affiliated with First Baptist or any other church or denomination.

CBS is open to everyone and features classes for all ages and stages of life.

For more information or to register, visit morgantoneve.cbsclass.org or email Sally Dixon at morgantoncbs@gmail.com.