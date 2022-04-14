Local mosque observes annual month of fasting and prayer

Local Muslims are in the middle of celebrating Islam’s holiest season with a month of fasting, prayer and generosity.

Approximately 70 people crammed into the small basement of the Morganton Islamic Center on Saturday evening. The room, measuring only a little more than 1,500 square feet, was the site of the congregation’s first community iftar of the year. Iftar is a meal eaten after sundown during the month of Ramadan to break the fast Muslims are required to keep from sunrise to sunset during the month. The Morganton mosque will hold a communal iftar every Saturday evening until the end of Ramadan.

The month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the lunar calendar, which this year began at sundown on Friday, April 1, and is expected to end on Sunday, May 1. Muslims around the world commemorate the month as the time they believe the angel Gabriel first appeared to the Prophet Muhammad in a cave near Mecca. For the next 23 years, the angel visited the prophet off and on, dictating messages from God which the prophet wrote down and are now called the Quran, according to Islamic tradition.

“In the month of Ramadan, Muslims pray as much as we can and seek the mercy of our creator,” Dr. Sardar Shah-Kahn, the president of the Morganton Islamic Center, said.

According to Shah-Kahn, all Muslim adults who are in good health are required to fast from all food and drink including water from sunrise to sunset for the entire month. He said they are only allowed to eat and drink after sunset and before dawn. He said Muslims also are encouraged to devote extra time to prayer, good works and charitable giving during the month.

On Friday, April 1, a few hours before Ramadan officially began, Mohammed Ahmed, one of the mosque’s leaders, told the congregation that he knows it is difficult to find the energy to work during a month of fasting.

“Many of us think that Ramadan is a time to go slow and to avoid exerting ourselves. Some of us, if we had the opportunity, we would want to sleep all day until iftar,” he said. “This is completely wrong. Ramadan is not a time for hibernation. That’s for the polar bears and grizzly bears. … It’s not for Muslims.”

Ahmed also told worshipers that fasting is the purest way to demonstrate devotion to God.

“Fasting is for Allah alone,” he said. “All our other duties concern the poor, the needy, our families and ourselves.”

Ahmed added that the purpose of fasting is not to deprive oneself but to teach the faithful to stay conscious of God at all times and to restrain their “lower passions.”

“This is the lower self that clings to the earth and drags us towards all the hateful and shameful actions,” he continued. “Fasting helps us to be disciplined. It helps us to strengthen our conscience, the higher self.”

For other members of Morganton’s Islamic community, fasting also is a practice that brings purification.

“This month is about cleansing both the soul and the body,” Sohail Mehmood said. “It’s not about drinking and eating. … The idea behind it is actually that if we can leave drinking and eating for the sake of Allah, why can we not leave the bad things?”

Ahmed echoed these thoughts in his April 1 address to the congregation.

“This struggle to cultivate self-discipline is not only for Ramadan. It’s a lifelong struggle,” he said.

For Maeen Althahabe, fasting also is a great equalizer which allows people to come together and learn to see life from the point of view of another person.

“Whether you live in a castle or you live in a tent, it’s the same for you when you fast. You are hungry; you are thirsty. It’s the same for everybody,” Althahabe said.

According to Shah-Kahn, while the Morganton Islamic Center is officially around 30 years old, its roots go back more than a half-century.

“In North Carolina, my family was the first family of Asian Muslim origin, though I came as a British citizen,” Shah-Kahn said.

When immigration laws changed in 1970 and more Asian and Muslim immigrants were allowed into the country, Shah-Kahn said he began opening his home to others to come and pray with him and his family.

“We were the first Muslim family to come, and our house was the center of Muslim gatherings and prayers because there were only a few dozen families in North Carolina and South Carolina in the early ’70s,” he said.

Shah-Kahn said that, today, there are more than 30 Muslim families in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties who regularly meet at the mosque in Morganton. He said that some worshipers still drive 30 miles or more because the Morganton Islamic Center is the only mosque between Gastonia and Asheville.

Kahn said that while he is committed to his faith, Islam teaches him and his fellow Muslims a deep respect for other faiths.

“I have great respect for all religions,” Shah-Kahn said. “As a Muslim, I must believe in all of God’s revelations. It says believe in all the messages that were sent before Quran and in the Quran. This is the final version of the same religion.”

He said he believes that the purpose of religion is not to divide people, but to teach them how to live the right way, though it is often misused for political gain.

“All the religions are good moral codes of discipline which were revealed by God in different ways and in different times,” he said. “All the political wars and fights in the name of the religion, have nothing to do with religion. They are political.”

Kahn said he is thankful to live in a country that allows him the freedom to practice his faith.

“The Constitution of the United States was written by Christians, but they did something good for us,” he said. “They said there will not be discrimination, which is very good. They showed great foresight.”