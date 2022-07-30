Local musicians host open mic night events

Two local musicians are working together to bring bi-weekly open mic nights to downtown Morganton.

Community Open Mic started Tuesday, July 5 and runs bi-weekly at the Morganton Amphitheater on the Historic Courthouse Square in downtown Morganton. Hosted by local performers Michael Wilson Knowles and Myra Hardin McDaniel, each open mic event runs from 6-9 p.m. The bi-weekly events will take place through Tuesday, Oct. 25.

There is no audition required and performers of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate. In addition to musicians, poets, comedians and dancers are also invited to share their talents with the audience. The next Open Mic Project event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

"There’s a couple of things behind this,” Knowles said. “This is what I do for a living, and this is how I got my start -- playing songs terribly on an open mic stage 50 years ago.”

Knowles wanted to offer young and emerging performers in Burke County the same opportunity to grow in their craft.

“There is so much musical talent and so much great songwriting around here,” he said. “It’s happening with young people, and it doesn't get the attention it deserves."

Knowles said the Courthouse Square is the perfect venue for a project like this.

“It’s a really nice stage in a really nice environment, very family friendly and easy to get to,” he said.

Knowles said McDaniel first came up with the idea to use the square.

“I got in touch with Abby Nelson at Main Street Morganton,” he said. “She was excited by the idea, we scheduled the open mics, took care of the necessary paperwork, and we were ready to host the first show.”

Knowles hopes more groups will begin taking advantage of the stage on the new courthouse square in the future.

“They make this space available to people in the community,” he said. “The more people who know that, the better because it is a fabulous, fabulous facility.”

Knowles also hopes to inspire performers, especially young and emerging artists by giving them the opportunity to perform on a PA system with a full backline. He said he believes the best way to become a good performer is to just start performing and being able to do it on a quality system with a good sound engineer is a confidence booster.

"This is my gigging rig,” he said. “It feels like a professional set up when you're getting up there for the first time … We’ve got really good quality equipment and it sounds good.”

Knowles said the idea behind the event is not just to enjoy a good evening of music, but also to encourage unity and community togetherness.

“I’m very much into promoting non-violent means of people working through things and solving community problems,” he said. “One of the things I’d really like to see happen with this is that we bring people together from different backgrounds.”

Knowles said he is excited about the diversity he has already seen at the first two events.

“We’ve had a couple of comedians and there was a poet,” he said. “We’ve had a Wiccan who was doing his own songs, which were great, and then we had a couple of young girls singing Christian hymns. I want to include everything … this is sort of like the old variety show idea.”

According to Knowles, the last Community Open Mic event on July 19 featured 10 performers and a good crowd. He hopes additional publicity will help those numbers continue to increase.

Knowles has been performing in bands and as a solo artist in California and then in western North Carolina since the early 1980s. On his website, he describes his music – a blend of rock, blues, soul and funk – as “Joe Cocker meets Muddy Waters at a Steely Dan show.”

McDaniel is a Burke County native who was a vocalist for several different Christian bands while living in Panama City, Florida. She and Knowles met at an open mic night after she moved back to Burke County. The two struck up a personal relationship and began singing and playing music together. The pair will make their professional musical debut as “Mike and Myra” in August at Happy Valley Filling Station in Lenoir.

The next Community Open Mic event will take place at the Historic Courthouse Square in downtown Morganton on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6-9 p.m. For more information, visit the event Facebook page @openmicma.