Local musicians to support nonprofit at fundraiser

Some local musicians will lend their talents to a good cause this Friday.
Kate Rhudy, Sorella Jack and Almost Vintage are set to perform in Casting for Hope’s fundraiser called Hope in the Hills taking place at 6 p.m. Friday at Hidden Hill Venue at 6572 Burkemont Road in Morganton, in partnership with presenting sponsor, Greg Shuffler Real Estate.
Casting for Hope serves women being treated for gynecological cancers by providing them with fly-fishing retreats and financial support. The Hope in the Hills fundraiser, featuring fine dining experiences and live musical performances, helps the nonprofit’s cofounders, John Zimmerman and Taylor Sharp, carry out that mission.
Kate Rhudy
Kate Rhudy is a musician/songwriter based in Raleigh.
“We are so excited to have Kate Rhudy back by popular demand for our music event,” Zimmerman and Sharp said. “Kate will be playing our mainstage performance during our dinner hour, along with Casting for Hope, sharing our journey and hearing from some of our patients.”
Rhudy shared why it was important for her to participate in the event.
“I became involved with the Casting for Hope events through my friendship with the Sharp kids,” Rhudy said. “My personal connection to the cause is my mother's mother, Nancy, who passed away from ovarian cancer when I was five.”
Rhudy also has performed for the organization’s previous fundraiser, Winter Music Fest.
Her 2017 debut album, “Rock N’ Roll Ain’t For Me,” created with collaborator and producer Andrew Marlin of Mandolin Orange, had music institutions such as WUNC and INDY Week calling her “one of the Triangle’s sharpest young songwriters,” according to information on Casting for Hope’s website. She released a 7-inch record called “Dance It Away, Snake” in 2020, and the single “Dance It Away” was featured on Spotify’s Infinite Indie Folk playlist.
Sorella Jack
Sorella Jack describes itself as an “acoustic everything” trio known for its variety of instruments and musical styles, vocal harmonizing and great sense of fun, according to information provided by Casting for Hope.
“Over the years, Sorella Jack has been booked for other events in support of important causes, and we find that very gratifying,” a spokesperson for the band said. “Our band is composed of three women, so playing in support of an organization that assists women with ovarian and other gynecological cancers is something we can relate to on a personal level.”
The band heard about Casting for Hope through an acquaintance and thought they would be a good fit for their fundraiser.
Zimmerman and Sharp expressed admiration for Sorella Jack.
“Their harmonies are killer, and their set list of covers and original songs is diverse enough to please any audience,” they said. “We’re super excited for you all to enjoy the Sorella Jack harmonies while enjoying our 'sunset hour' to kick our evening together off with sweet tunes, fantastic drinks, and one of the best sunset views in western North Carolina.”
Almost Vintage
Almost Vintage is a Morganton-based classic rock band that describes its performances as “an incredibly fun and danceable mix of music from the '60s to the present.”
“My connection to Casting for Hope is through John Zimmerman, known as ‘JZ’ to his students, who taught both of my sons at Patton High School,” said band member Dr. Chris Clapp. “I've always had a lot of respect for JZ and his Casting for Hope charity. JZ contacted me about potentially playing for a Casting for Hope event earlier this summer. My bandmates and I were more than happy to volunteer our time to such a good cause.”
Zimmerman and Sharp are excited about the upcoming performance.
“Almost Vintage will be rocking us out to close our fun night,” they said. “Meghan Liedkie, Chris Clapp and Jimmy Allen have been popping up all over the place in western North Carolina the last while, and we couldn’t be happier to have them put a great finishing touch to our evening with classic rock under the stars.”
Zimmerman and Sharp said there are still a limited number of tickets left for Hope in the Hills. Tickets are $75 each. To purchase tickets, visit castingforhope.org/music or contact john@castingforhope.org or taylor@castingforhope.org.