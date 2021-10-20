Local musicians to support nonprofit at fundraiser

“Their harmonies are killer, and their set list of covers and original songs is diverse enough to please any audience,” they said. “We’re super excited for you all to enjoy the Sorella Jack harmonies while enjoying our 'sunset hour' to kick our evening together off with sweet tunes, fantastic drinks, and one of the best sunset views in western North Carolina.”

Almost Vintage

Almost Vintage is a Morganton-based classic rock band that describes its performances as “an incredibly fun and danceable mix of music from the '60s to the present.”

“My connection to Casting for Hope is through John Zimmerman, known as ‘JZ’ to his students, who taught both of my sons at Patton High School,” said band member Dr. Chris Clapp. “I've always had a lot of respect for JZ and his Casting for Hope charity. JZ contacted me about potentially playing for a Casting for Hope event earlier this summer. My bandmates and I were more than happy to volunteer our time to such a good cause.”

Zimmerman and Sharp are excited about the upcoming performance.