Local mystic to celebrate Halloween with treats, 'table shaking'

She doesn’t actually turn 90 until Jan. 25, but local mystic Joann Denton is planning to get a head start on the celebration this Halloween.

“People think Halloween is when all the spooks come out,” she told The News Herald.

Every year, Denton, known as “The Morganton Witch,” holds a Halloween celebration at Gray Shadows, her home on Lenoir Street in Morganton. According to family members and friends, this year’s celebration is going to be bigger than ever to celebrate her upcoming milestone birthday.

“We’re going to give the children treats,” Denton said. “We’re also going to have music. Nick Lau is going to play the guitar and make music for us.”

Denton said she even has a new surprise for the kids this year — Ibo. At around 3-feet-tall, Ibo the haunted butler hunches over a tray of candy. When a child takes a treat, the thunder rolls, and Ibo pronounces a foreboding warning while his head disconcertingly bobbles up and down.

“I’m going to give the kids apples and let (Ibo) scare them, that’s what they come here for,” she said.

Once the stream of trick-or-treaters dwindles to a trickle, it will be time for what is known as a “table shaking” or a séance. During the table shaking, participants ask the spirits questions, look for clues to the future, or attempt to contact departed loved ones.

Denton said she has seen quite a few things she can’t explain at her “table shakings” over the years.

“Sometimes you can feel things touch you or you see an image,” she said. “If you ask the table questions, saying ‘once’ for yes, ‘two’ for no, it will tell you the answer.”

In 1976, one of these “table shakings” landed Denton criminal charges, but also earned her national notoriety for her alleged abilities. Denton was charged with violating North Carolina’s “witchcraft law” for allegedly predicting the date of a Morganton woman’s death.

“This guy came to my apartment house and said, ‘I want to talk to somebody,’” Denton said. “So we got around the table and read the Bible and sang ‘Amazing Grace’ and I saw this image of a woman.”

Denton said the image of the woman made a dire prediction that Dorothy Ramsey would die on April 10. That is exactly what happened. Ramsey was only 38.

The story landed in newspapers across the nation and even triggered a write-up in Esquire Magazine, which dubbed her “The Wicked Witch of North Carolina,” and a feature in England’s Psychic News. Denton still has a copy of the Psychic News story on a desk in her library.

From Denton’s perspective, though, allegations like the one in Esquire are more misunderstanding than truth.

“It just happens. I’m used to this,” she said. “I can see things and I have dreams of things that are going to happen. I’ve been at this ever since I was a little girl.”

Denton said growing up in the Enola community south of Morganton in the 1930s and ‘40s, almost everyone she knew had some kind of paranormal experience. She credits them to a combination of the land’s ties to Native American history and the Cherokee blood that runs through her and her family members’ veins.

When she won a highly publicized witch costume contest around the same time as her fateful 1976 prediction, it only shored up the rumors about her and her alleged abilities.

“When I worked at (The Western Carolina Center — now J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center), we had a witch contest,” Denton said. “I won the witch contest and since then, people have called me the ‘Witch of Morganton.’ Some of the women would not bring their children around me, thinking I’d put a spell on them. It’s comical, the ignorance of some people.”

When Denton moved into Gray Shadows after returning from a brief but successful stint as a country music singer in Nashville, she believes the activity moved right in with her.

“I went to bed one night … and I heard something walking around and scratching around in the hallway,” she said. “And I went out there and I didn’t see a thing …

“Another night, I woke up and somebody was leaning over me. It was a man, he was a little taller than I. He had beautiful black hair, clean shaven and he kept smiling at me.”

In the moment, she said she felt like she knew him, but as far as she can remember, she had never seen him before.

Although Denton claims countless experiences like these, she said she has never feared the activity.

“I just tell people it’s angels taking care of me, I’m not afraid,” she said.

Denton, who is ordained, has even had Gray Shadows designated as a tax-exempt religious nonprofit. As for rumors that these kinds of activities are explicitly tied to drugs, alcohol or illicit sexual activity, Denton calls them hogwash.

“We don’t have no drinking or anything like that because I don’t allow it,” she said. “I tell them, this is God’s house, and you are not going to abuse it.”