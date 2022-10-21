Local nonprofit develops app to address youth mental health

It is no secret that the last two years have taken a toll on the mental health of many young people.

From a March CDC report showing 44% of high school students self-reporting persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness to the growing shortage of mental health professionals, research is showing that youth mental health in America is nearing crisis levels.

In Burke County, a local nonprofit has developed an app to support young people struggling with mental health or navigating difficult topics such as bullying, substance abuse or gender and sexual identity.

“The app itself is meant to be a resource hub where they can go get information based on their needs,” said Matthew Laney, one of the app’s developers. “There are sections for domestic abuse, drug addiction and other various problems that, unfortunately, many youths face.”

The B Well Burke app, initially developed with the funds from a $5,000 grant from The Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists, connects young people with all kinds of free resources. Blue Ridge Community Action (BRCA) is now embarking on a promotional campaign to get the resources into the hands of those who need it, including making it available through Burke County Public Schools.

“We’re working with (BCPS),” said Tonya Mull, who worked on the app's development. “It’s supposed to be brought in the next information sessions with the school. We hope they’re going to try to push it and put it on their website where it’s accessible.”

District officials told The News Herald they are grateful to the app's developers for creating a tool that can get resources into the hands of young people in need.

"We see the B Well Burke App providing a great opportunity for the young people of Burke County to get the help they need," said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan. "Our youth are faced with so many different social issues and sometimes have anxiety about turning to someone for help or many times don't even know where to start."

Mull said she also is reaching out to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies.

The idea behind the app is simple -- students download it and search through a list of topics from abuse and bullying to grief, eating disorders and suicide. The app then points students to free resources available for their chosen topic, including websites, crisis hotlines and online support groups. Mull said one of the key features is that it allows young people a level of anonymity if they are not ready to speak with an adult about the issue.

“If a child was, for example, in the LGBTQ community and didn’t want to speak with their family about it, they could still have an out and it would not cause more problems for them,” she said.

To make sure the information provided is helpful and appropriate, Laney said all the resources to which the app links have been vetted by BRCA.

“When I was going through and finding these resources, I made sure there was nothing explicit on the sites,” Laney said. “Even though they are serious topics and some of the information just naturally is, I did want this to be involved in the schools … so you have to make sure everything is appropriate.”

The app also contains links to Burke County Emergency Services for those in immediate danger as well as a list of local agencies providing help, support, counseling and other services to young people.

Laney said the need to get resources into the hands of young people is as great as he has ever seen it.

“I think there’s a lot of added stress because of social media,” Laney said. “But even though they’re so linked in through technology, they don’t really know where to go for help.”

He hopes the app will become a resource that will make a difference in the lives of struggling young people in the local area.

“In my opinion, if this app can help one kid get some help then all the time and effort we’ve put into it is 100% worth it,” Laney said.

The B Well Burke App is free and available on the App Store and the Google Play Store.