Local nonprofit gets grant to expand loan fund

The Industrial Commons was awarded a grant from Dogwood Health Trust for the expansion of its loan fund, Capital for the Commons.

The Industrial Commons received $491,000 to grow its existing loan fund and technical support services, which primarily serves Burke County-based employee-owned businesses and social enterprises with a focus on firms owned by people of color and/or individuals who are living below the poverty line.

“We’re very thankful for this opportunity to provide access to capital to more business owners and entrepreneurs in Burke County,” said Sara Chester, co-executive director of The Industrial Commons. “One of our core areas of focus here at TIC is to grow economic opportunity for rural and underserved individuals and the expansion of Capital for the Commons will allow us to bolster our efforts.”

Capital for the Commons already has distributed loans to four businesses, primarily the social enterprises in TIC’s ecosystem; however, the funds from Dogwood’s program will allow TIC to extend their lending capabilities to other triple bottom line businesses in the community. Detailed policies and procedures for the extension of the loan program are now in development and TIC will distribute information in the coming months about how locally owned businesses in the Burke County area can inquire about and apply to the fund.

To read more about Capital for the Commons, visit www.theindustrialcommons.org/capital-infrastructure.

TIC has received support for other workforce development and infrastructure programs from Dogwood through their strategic priority areas of economic opportunity and housing. Other partners in these programs received grants to ensure that we are all working together in these efforts to expand opportunities in the workplace across the region.

“Dogwood is working hard to build the connectivity and capacity of entrepreneurial networks, especially for entrepreneurs of color and those in rural communities who need improved access to capital and knowledge,” said Sarah Thompson, community investment vice president for economic opportunity at Dogwood HealthTrust.