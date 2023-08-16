Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina has been supporting teachers and revving up its school-bound Littles in many of the 18 mountain counties that it serves.

From Murphy to Morganton, BBBSWNC has been organizing “Go Back Big” activities to help “Bigs” get their “Littles” ready for and excited about the beginning of classes. At “Milkshakes for Matches,” Littles and their Bigs in Henderson County made bracelets and set goals for the school year. Throughout 18 mountain counties, Bigs have been voicing, texting, and emailing their Littles encouragements to do their best this school year.

Through program coordinators and advisory councils in each county, BBBSWNC has been – and still is -- recruiting school-based mentors to help children with their work and self-confidence. A school-based Big, vetted by the organization, spends an hour a week at school with their Little, helping them with reading (or whatever) while also having fun and catching up. Teachers appreciate the one-on-one help these Bigs give their Littles.

High school students can be school-based Bigs too. BBBSWNC matches them with an elementary-age child and facilitates their meeting at the child’s school at a time and place the child’s teacher designates for help with schoolwork. With school principals’ enthusiastic support, program coordinators have been recruiting Bigs in high schools, touting the mentorship and leadership opportunities being a teen-aged Big creates.

During the last few weeks, program coordinators have been meeting with teachers and staff to make them aware of the BBBS programs that can help their students improve in self-esteem and school performance. BBBSWNC recently brought dozens of pizzas to Cherokee Central School staff to discuss the High School Bigs program on the Qualla Boundary. Other staff have attended back-to-school bashes in their counties.

As always, BBBSWNC is recruiting Bigs for its community-based mentorship program. Once background checks are completed, Bigs are matched with local Littles who have similar interests. At least twice a month, they do something in the community that helps the child explore an interest that may lead to bigger things, such as a career path or lifelong activity.

Another way to be involved is to join the advisory council for your local program. The council plans and coordinates mentor recruitment events, match activities for Bigs and Littles, and fundraising events. The group meets once a month or every other month, depending on the county. Some meet virtually while others meet in person.

For more, visit bbbswnc.org and view the Branch Offices page to contact the local program coordinator in your area.