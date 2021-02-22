Local nonprofits receive grant funds

The Burke County United Way provided five local nonprofit agencies with $116,000 in grants in January for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The agencies that received funds were Burke County Literacy Council, Foothills Service Project, The Good Samaritan Clinic, The Meeting Place Mission and Options Inc.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hurt fundraising efforts for many Burke County nonprofit agencies. The United Way collaborated with Dogwood Health Trust on project initiatives to ensure several nonprofits were able to address urgent needs to fund essential programs that address domestic violence, provide housing support and support health care access for uninsured people. Dogwood Health Trust’s support demonstrates its commitment to Burke County.

According to the N.C. Department of Commerce’s latest rankings, Burke County will drop to a more distressed level based on economic well-being. The county is now one of five in western North Carolina that will be designated as Tier 1, the most economically distressed level. This change was largely driven by the county’s unemployment rate rank among North Carolina’s 100 counties, moving from No. 74 last year to No. 46 this year.

“As individuals and as organizations, collaboration is more important than ever,” said Maureen “Mo” Schwind, the United Way's executive director. “It is not cliché to say that we are in this together, because we are. Through our collective giving — big or small — we will ensure that next year and beyond is a bit brighter for our community.”