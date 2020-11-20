Local office throws extra support behind Toys for Tots

Like many workplaces locally and around the country, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Burke County Center is an annual supporter of the United States Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Christmas campaign.

And just as the year of COVID-19 has affected the way the extension interacts with its clientele, the local center is shifting years on its toy drive, opening it up to anyone who wants to drop off a child’s future Christmas present at the 130 Ammons Drive office.

“The master gardeners and the beekeepers associations in the county for years have been supporting that,” said Donna Teasley, an extension agent at the Burke County center. “At our annual Christmas gathering, that’s when we always have everybody bring stuff in. But, of course, this year, we’re not going to have any of those Christmas gatherings.

“So, the Marines from Toys for Tots contacted us and asked us if we were going to be able to do anything this year because the need is huge this year. It’s much bigger than it has been. We decided that they could bring us a box over to the office because this is a great drop-off point. We just decided that we would open it up to everybody because it’s a good cause and it’s something that everybody can identify with.”