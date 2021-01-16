Local offices adds two new agents to staff

Nest Realty Morganton is expanding and recently added two new agents to its flock, Laney Greene and Matt Crotts.

Greene joined Nest Realty Morganton in October as a broker. Originally from Alexander County, Greene has a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry as she previously managed the Grandfather Mountain Country Club restaurant. She was inspired to get into real estate by her father, who worked in real estate.

Greene is excited about helping individuals in our community find their perfect home.

“I enjoy the spontaneity,” she said. “This job keeps you on your toes. Every client is different, and so are the transactions. There is always something new to learn with each deal.”

Crotts joined Nest Realty Morganton in November right before the office’s grand opening. Crotts is a native of eastern Burke County and was introduced to real estate at a young age by his grandfather and father, both of whom were builders.

Crotts was a champion marksman in his youth and when it comes to real estate, he loves being able to negotiate on behalf of his buyers or sellers. Although he knows each transaction and client will differ, Crotts believes in creating the best atmosphere for his clients.