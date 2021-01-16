Local offices adds two new agents to staff

Nest Realty Morganton is expanding and recently added two new agents to its flock, Laney Greene and Matt Crotts.
Greene joined Nest Realty Morganton in October as a broker. Originally from Alexander County, Greene has a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry as she previously managed the Grandfather Mountain Country Club restaurant. She was inspired to get into real estate by her father, who worked in real estate.
Greene is excited about helping individuals in our community find their perfect home.
“I enjoy the spontaneity,” she said. “This job keeps you on your toes. Every client is different, and so are the transactions. There is always something new to learn with each deal.”
Crotts joined Nest Realty Morganton in November right before the office’s grand opening. Crotts is a native of eastern Burke County and was introduced to real estate at a young age by his grandfather and father, both of whom were builders.
Crotts was a champion marksman in his youth and when it comes to real estate, he loves being able to negotiate on behalf of his buyers or sellers. Although he knows each transaction and client will differ, Crotts believes in creating the best atmosphere for his clients.
“I put forth the effort to personalize every real estate transaction to meet the needs of each client to make the process as effortless as possible,” Crotts said. “I strive to be the best agent I can be for my clients, because they are making a huge decision and they deserve it.”
Nest Realty Morganton officially opened its office in November and is located at 304 S. Sterling St. Suite 100. Contact Greene at 828-260-2737 and contact Crotts at 828-413-9247. Visit nestrealty.com/morganton for more information on Nest Realty and find out why there is no place like Morganton.