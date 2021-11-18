Local organizations, ministries preparing to meet Thanksgiving food needs

With Thanksgiving approaching, local ministries and organizations that work hard to make sure no one in Burke County goes hungry are gearing up their efforts so people in need can enjoy a good holiday meal:
Burke United Christian Ministries
Burke United Christian Ministries is holding a special holiday food drive during the month of November, according to a previous News Herald article. People are encouraged to bring donations of holiday food items to the ministry at 305B W. Union St. in Morganton, or to make a monetary donation of $30 to sponsor a Thanksgiving meal for a whole family.
“We will and have been distributing holiday meal items as they come in,” said Judy Brown, volunteer coordinator for BUCM. “Last Thanksgiving, we handed out approximately 100 meals from the kitchen and gave out approximately 75 holiday meal kits -- these included turkeys and the dry goods for a complete holiday meal.”
Volunteers are already scheduled to serve the Thanksgiving meal at BUCM from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, but Brown said anyone who would like to help out with the soup kitchen or any other aspect of the ministry is welcome to contact her at 828-433-8075 for more information.
“Soup kitchen (volunteer) availability is in December on Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or the third and fourth Thursday of the month,” Brown said.
BUCM staff members are already looking ahead to determine how they can best serve clients this Christmas.
“We are still taking names of people that would like to adopt an Angel Tree family,” Brown said. “This provides Christmas for underprivileged children. We are also collecting hygiene/clothes, etc. and Christmas items to fill backpacks to hand out on Christmas Day.”
The Outreach Center
The Outreach Center will provide a Thanksgiving food giveaway from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (or as long as supplies last) Tuesday, Nov. 23 at its facility at 512 E. Fleming Drive in Morganton, according to Dr. Holly Johnson, CEO of the center.
“Case Farms will be partnering with us again this year to provide chickens,” Johnson said.
“In addition, AmeriHealth Caritas NC will be providing turkeys to some of the families. We would love to have donations of canned green beans and stuffing mix, or monetary donations to help with the Thanksgiving fixings.”
Monetary donations may be made online at theoutreachcenter.org or by mailing a check to The Outreach Center at P.O. Box 1003, Morganton, NC 28680.
Glen Alpine Food Pantry
The Glen Alpine Food Pantry, a partnership of seven local churches with a mission to feed the hungry of western Burke County, set a goal to provide 80 client families with a frozen turkey for Thanksgiving, according to Linda Schmickle, the pantry’s director.
“We expect to get 48 through Second Harvest Metrolina, and will purchase an additional 32 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market,” Schmickle said.
The pantry, based at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church at 410 Linville St. in Glen Alpine, also is looking ahead to Christmas with its Fifth annual Christmas Ham Project. Schmickle invited local residents to donate to the pantry so it can provide each of its client families with a small boneless ham for the Christmas holiday.
“We expect to distribute about 150 hams,” she said.
Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 7, Glen Alpine, NC 28628. For more information about the pantry, contact Linda Schmickle at lindamae53@yahoo.com.
East Burke Christian Ministries
Carolyn Yoder, director of East Burke Christian Ministries, reported that the ministry received a financial boost just in time for the holiday season.
EBCM was awarded a grant from the Community Foundation of Burke County from the Rostan Family Foundation for $10,000 to support its food program.
“This is such a blessing, as it will help us purchase food from our local food bank, Second Harvest Food Bank and local grocery stores,” Yoder said. “We will also be able to purchase gift cards so our families can get items needed, like milk, eggs, butter, cheese, etc. These items we rarely are able to purchase, as we do not have refrigeration space to store it.”
EBCM, based in Hildebran, serves families in need in eastern Burke County.
“With this money, we will be able to be sure they are fed,” Yoder said. “Thank you to the Rostan Family Foundation and Community Foundation of Burke County for assisting agencies like East Burke Christian Ministries. We all are trying to help our neighbor in need to be fed.”
For more information on East Burke Christian Ministries, visit ebcmnc.com or contact 828-397-7074.
Restoration Christian Outreach
Restoration Christian Outreach at 923A E. Union St. in Morganton will hold a Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until supplies run out.
Boy Scouts of America, Burke County
Local Boy Scout troops will hold their annual “Scouting for Food Drive” on Saturday, according to Chris Scruggs, district director of the Boy Scouts of America in Burke County.
“Scouts and leaders distributed door hangers this past weekend to residents asking for food donations that will be collected this upcoming weekend and delivered to Burke United Christian Ministries,” Scruggs said. “The Scouts’ food drive is a national community service event to help local food banks secure the food needed to help feed the hungry, especially around Thanksgiving and the holidays, when it is desperately needed.”
Local residents who received a door hanger were given instructions on how to donate food. Others interested in donating should pack non-perishable food items in grocery bags and take them to members of Troop 197, who will be stationed at the Food Lion at 120 Bost Road (in the former K-mart shopping plaza) during its business hours Saturday or drop them off at Burke United Christian Ministries any time from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Requested items include soups, beef stew, chili, meats, vegetables, fruit, pasta and dry goods.
For more information on the Scouting for Food Drive, contact Chris Scruggs at chris.scruggs@scouting.org.
