Local organizations, ministries preparing to meet Thanksgiving food needs

With Thanksgiving approaching, local ministries and organizations that work hard to make sure no one in Burke County goes hungry are gearing up their efforts so people in need can enjoy a good holiday meal:

Burke United Christian Ministries

Burke United Christian Ministries is holding a special holiday food drive during the month of November, according to a previous News Herald article. People are encouraged to bring donations of holiday food items to the ministry at 305B W. Union St. in Morganton, or to make a monetary donation of $30 to sponsor a Thanksgiving meal for a whole family.

“We will and have been distributing holiday meal items as they come in,” said Judy Brown, volunteer coordinator for BUCM. “Last Thanksgiving, we handed out approximately 100 meals from the kitchen and gave out approximately 75 holiday meal kits -- these included turkeys and the dry goods for a complete holiday meal.”

Volunteers are already scheduled to serve the Thanksgiving meal at BUCM from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, but Brown said anyone who would like to help out with the soup kitchen or any other aspect of the ministry is welcome to contact her at 828-433-8075 for more information.