Local outreach group's demand continues to grow

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, on each final Tuesday of the month, the line of cars forming up and down Fleming Drive seems to get a little bit longer.

In these cars are families lining up to receive food from The Outreach Center’s food distributions, held each Tuesday, with the largest giveaways held on the last Tuesday of each month.

The Outreach Center, located at 510 E. Fleming Drive, is a community-based, nonprofit relief organization serving Burke and its surrounding counties in Western North Carolina through its hunger relief, job training, education and arts programs.

TOC is a proud partner of the Burke County United Way.

On Tuesday, the line of cars waiting to be served at TOC stretched nearly to the Bethel Road intersection. Though the distribution began at 10 a.m., many cars were there before then.

Expansion of The Distributions

Holly Johnson is The Outreach Center’s executive director and CEO. She said Tuesday’s distribution was one of the busiest yet.