Local outreach group's demand continues to grow

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, on each final Tuesday of the month, the line of cars forming up and down Fleming Drive seems to get a little bit longer.
In these cars are families lining up to receive food from The Outreach Center’s food distributions, held each Tuesday, with the largest giveaways held on the last Tuesday of each month.
The Outreach Center, located at 510 E. Fleming Drive, is a community-based, nonprofit relief organization serving Burke and its surrounding counties in Western North Carolina through its hunger relief, job training, education and arts programs.
TOC is a proud partner of the Burke County United Way.
On Tuesday, the line of cars waiting to be served at TOC stretched nearly to the Bethel Road intersection. Though the distribution began at 10 a.m., many cars were there before then.
Expansion of The Distributions
Holly Johnson is The Outreach Center’s executive director and CEO. She said Tuesday’s distribution was one of the busiest yet.
“It’s been exhausting, but it’s also been very humbling,” Johnson said. “When we first started giving away food, for 20 years we’ve done it inside. So when this whole pandemic hit, we were like, 'We can’t just stop helping people.' Now more than ever, people are in need. So we changed our whole system and we modified everything to be outside to try to keep everybody safe.”
Johnson said TOC supplies canned goods and dried goods at its monthly distributions to go along with the fresh food served weekly at the distributions.
Tuesday’s food distribution doubled as a Thanksgiving giveaway and the monthly food distribution. Due to the increased demand of services during the pandemic, Johnson said she and her team had to adjust to their clients’ needs.
“We were struggling to figure out how are we going to check people in outside and thinking, 'How are we going to make this all work?'” Johnson said. “But it’s really worked – it’s come together. We’ve not skipped a beat. We started doing (food distributions) every single week. We were doing it once a month.”
On Tuesday, the organization gifted fresh goods from two USDA food trucks, which included fresh produce like strawberries, grapes, oranges and greens. The distribution also saw families receive canned and dried goods, along with dog or cat food for their pets.
Johnson estimated the organization is currently serving anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 families weekly.
“The need is so great,” Johnson said. “We couldn’t do it without community support. We have so many people that have given and helped and been here. We even have an elderly lady who gets food, but she comes every week and helps before she gets her food.”
Case Farms Chicken Giveaway
Families were also given a chicken meal to complement their produce and canned/dried goods.
Case Farms employees teamed up with Freedom High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA.) The company helps to sponsor the FFA program at Freedom.
The students will register volunteer hours in exchange for their helping Case Farms.
Hector Velez is a recruiting manager with Case Farms.
Velez, who has been with Case Farms for nearly nine years – including in a role with human resources – said the organization has partnered with The Outreach Center for as long as he’s been with the company.
Velez said Case Farms gifted roughly 1,000 roaster chickens to families at the distribution on Tuesday.
“(The Outreach Center) is local to the community,” Velez said. “We always like to do something in the community because it’s a part of who we are as a company. It’s a good venue for us to be able to leverage our help.
“This is a time where everybody deserves to have a good meal. There’s a lot of people out there that are struggling – either laid off or underemployed or unemployed. This is just a good way of lending out a helping hand. This is who we are. We are a good community partner. This is right in line with who we are as an organization.”
Velez said Case Farms employees will each receive two roaster chickens as well.
Johnson said she is thankful for the help her staff has received from its many community volunteers.
“It’s been a blessing,” Johnson said. “There’s no way our small little staff could have done this alone.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
