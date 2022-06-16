 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local pastors to bring evangelistic event back to Morganton

  • Updated
  • 0
Call to prayer

The Rev. B. Douglas Cuthbertson preaches at a past Mandate event on the Historic Courthouse Square in Morganton.

 News Herald file photo

A Burke County non-denominational evangelistic rally is returning to the historic courthouse square in Morganton on Saturday, June 18, after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mandate” was started in 2012 by the Rev. B. Douglas Cuthbertson, the Rev. Tammy Wakefield and the Rev. Vernadean Starks as a way to fulfill the Bible’s message to make disciples. This year’s event is built around Isaiah 61:7 which promises a double blessing of prosperity and everlasting joy to the faithful, according to Cuthbertson.

The 2022 Mandate, the ninth event the group has hosted, will run from noon to 5 p.m. and feature several local gospel singing groups and musicians, as well as groups from Lincolnton, Charlotte and Hickory. Musicians and singing groups include:

  • The New Gospel Messengers
  • 4EverFaithful
  • Brother’s In Christ
  • Bryan Blanchard
  • Larhonda Carlton
  • Ray Wortman
  • Thomas Griffin
  • New Hope Praise Team
  • BJ Baughman and The New Gospel Travelers

This year’s event will also include praise dancing, testimonies, baptisms, intercessory prayer and preaching by Cuthbertson and Pastor Arell Rutherford of Living Stones Christian Holiness Church of God in Marion.

Also, New Deliverance Church of the Trinity will be providing free fish plates and hot dog plates to all attendees.

The rally is free and will take place on the historic courthouse square rain or shine.

