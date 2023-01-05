Local Phi Theta Kappa chapter recognized

Western Piedmont Community College’s Alpha Gamma Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa announced the chapter’s recognition as a three-star level chapter.

Established in 1918, PTK is an international honor society that recognizes the academic achievements of two-year college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars and leaders.

The chapter is led by the following advisers:

Cathy Williams

Cathy Huffman Oaks

Chip Craig

Stacey Burchette

Jenna Chapman

Jeff York

Teresa Giese

Student leaders include:

President — Cadence Davis

Vice President — Angelica Hamby

Treasure — Aterea Melvin

Involvement in PTK combines campus and community work, which includes participating in the college’s Fall Fest, Spring Fling and Halloween Super Treat Event. Chapter leaders and members also have attended the Carolinas Region Leadership Conference and volunteered in the Catawba River Sweep.

PTK has a presence on almost 1,300 community college campuses in 11 nations. The American Association of Community Colleges recognized Phi Theta Kappa as the official honor society for two-year colleges in 1929. Since 1918, more than 3.8 million students have been inducted with approximately 250,000 active members in the nation’s community colleges.

“The Five-Star Chapter Plan is an honor for WPCC because it offers five levels of engagement in Phi Theta Kappa,” adviser Cathy Huffman-Oaks said. “Each level consists of prescribed activities to build a strong, active chapter taking advantage of all Phi Theta Kappa has to offer.”

To become a member of Phi Theta Kappa, a student must have completed 12 college-level credits with a cumulative college-level GPA of 3.5 or higher and be recommended by his or her academic adviser.

The chapter invites eligible students to join the Phi Theta Kappa honor society on a quarterly basis. Students receiving an invitation letter should log on to the Phi Theta Kappa international website and enter the provided pass code to get started. The next induction is scheduled for March.