Local plant celebrates 30th anniversary in Morganton

Continental celebrated its 30th anniversary in Morganton on Wednesday, Nov. 9, bringing in top company executives from across North America and opening the campus to local community leaders.

Special black and yellow banners on light poles lined the parking lot at the Continental plant in Morganton on Wednesday in celebration of the plant’s 30th anniversary. Behind a huge tent erected to hold the morning's program, several food trucks were parked to one side of the lot and displays of Continental’s latest innovations lined the other.

Local residents and community leaders filed into the tent alongside Continental employees and executives. After the program, the company treated attendees to free food from the trucks and offered plant tours to local residents and community leaders.

Tours featured a walk-through of the approximately 300,000-square-foot facility, a look at one of the longest Continental assembly lines in the world, as well as self-driving automated vehicles transporting materials around the facility and rows of machines capable of assembling a valve in as little as 1.8 seconds.

"Our Morganton plant was founded on innovation, teamwork and a passion to succeed,” Plant Manager David Jones said during the presentation under the tent in the parking lot. “All of these principles continue every day on campus.”

Jones congratulated Morganton employees for leading the way in many key facets of the company’s business over the last 30 years.

“It’s because of our reputation for excellence that our Morganton Campus has been continuously selected, over the last 30 years, to test innovative and new products for Continental,” he said.

Lutz Kuehnke, head of safety and motion business area and vehicle dynamics for Continental Automotive, North America, told plant employees they do important work, not just for the company but for the people whose lives are saved by the innovations they help bring to life.

“We are in the business of saving lives,” he said. “Many of our employees are very proud about that – they work on products that can save lives.”

Kuehnke then pointed to the company's track record of technological advancement and said that Continental workers are a key part of its “Mission Zero.”

“Every single year, about 1.3 million people die in road accidents worldwide,” Kuehnke said. “And what drives us at Continental, and the team in Morganton, is to bring that number down to zero. That is our passion.”

Lutz’s also took the opportunity to unveil one of the company’s newest innovations in that mission, a semi-dry brake system, which allows brakes on the rear axle of a vehicle to operate without brake fluid. According to Continental, this system is a huge step toward fully automated braking systems that will save more lives.

Continental first came to Morganton in 1992 and since then, Lutz said the facility, which currently employs nearly 600 people, has become a company leader in productivity standards.

Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson also addressed the crowd, calling the work Morganton Continental employees do "critical” to the local and state economy.

“You make a difference in our economy, and especially here in Morganton,” he said.

North Carolina Representative Hugh Blackwell thanked the company for all it has brought to Burke County.

“I cannot congratulate you folks enough, at Continental, for what you have brought to us and what you continue to provide Burke County,” he said. “We are excited to be a part of this operation after 30 years and we hope there’s another 30 in front of us.”

The ceremony concluded with Continental Executives presenting donations of $5,000 to both the Morganton Campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and The Outreach Center in Morganton.