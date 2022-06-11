Local poet publishes children’s poetry book

HICKORY – A Hickory-based poet has teamed up with a local illustrator to engage kids in the world of poetry.

Scott Owens has released a book called “Worlds Enough: Poems For and About Children (and a few grown-ups),” a children's poetry collection illustrated by Missy Cleveland and published by Redhawk Publications.

Owens, who owns Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in Hickory with his wife, Julie, is a poetry professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He has been an instructor for more than 35 years, has presented poetry workshops in schools, libraries and communities throughout the southeast and has published 17 books over the years.

“Many of the poems in this book were started while teaching workshops to 8- to 10-year olds at Montessori at Sandy Ford,” Owens said. “Some were written for or about my daughter as I watched her grow from an infant into a young lady getting ready to go to college. Others were written in response to Missy Cleveland’s artwork.

“The biggest difference in writing these poems and most of the others that I’ve written is that these were a lot more fun to write. I hope everyone will find something here to like, whether that’s the wordplay found in nearly every poem, the whimsy in nearly every painting or the love of life expressed in both the verbal and graphic images throughout.”

Cleveland's art career has spanned more than 30 years. The bulk of her work comes from private commissions and some area art shows. She began her art career by creating custom large-scape murals. She said she was awarded a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County's Innovative Arts Project to work on the book.

“It will be used in conjunction with interactive scavenger hunts with the local library system and partnering with fundraising events involving community children's programs,” Cleveland said. “The poems and riddles written by Scott Owens brought such vivid images to my mind that I was inspired to translate what I saw through paint, pencil and oil pastels. I hope this book can engage a young mind to think bigger than a box and certainly in bright, bold "way out there" technicolor!”

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest by local authors since 2017. CVCC is the only state community college with a publishing press, which now has more than 80 unique titles.

“’Worlds Enough’ entertains and thrills, creating the idea that poetry is fun and airy, fresh and odd, sweet and hopeful,” said Robert Canipe, senior editor of Redhawk Publications. “Owens’ poetry dances around and through poetical convention. It presents witty and exciting subjects that all children are aware of and will resonate for all ages. Cleveland’s artwork contributes a jovial animation to the verses. Together Owens and Cleveland deliver a knock-out collection. Take a pleasurable trip where everyone has ‘Worlds Enough.’”

To purchase “Worlds Enough: Poems For and About Children (and a few grown-ups)” visit https://tinyurl.com/WorldsEnough.

For more information on Redhawk Publications, contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.