Local poet publishes new collection

HICKORY — Redhawk Publishing Co. has published local poet Scott Owens’ newest collection of poetry, “Sky Full of Stars and Dreaming.”

Owens, a poetry professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University, has taught in a variety of settings for nearly 30 years. He also is the owner of Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory.

He published his first book, “The Persistence of Faith,” nearly 30 years ago. Since then, he has published more than 1,400 poems and articles on poetry in journals, books and anthologies around the world, won numerous awards for his work, taught several dozen workshops on writing in schools, conferences and libraries, given more than 200 readings of his work, judged numerous poetry competitions and edited four different literary magazines.

Owens explained that the poems in “Sky Full of Stars and Dreaming” were mostly written in the last year or two and are among his most positive and upbeat poems. He said the focus of the book is on the things that sustain us in times of trouble: love, family, work, nature and attitude. The poems include a variety of styles ranging from sonnet variations and haiku to prose poems and invented forms.