Local poet publishes poetry collection

HICKORY – Morganton poet Kyra Freeman has released her first poetry collection, “Second Life: Poems of Re-emerging,” published by Redhawk Publishing Co.

Freeman, a former school librarian turned massage therapist, has told stories and written poems for more than half her life. It was only until she took first prize in Adventure Bound Books’ Annual Poetry Contest that she became a published poet.

“In mid-life, Kyra Freeman writes passionately about re-emerging from a life of assisting others in their art to driving her own to fruition,” Adventure Bound Books wrote on its Facebook page. “Complete with startling black and white photographs documenting her trip, Freeman takes the reader by the hand and leads them from her front porch to the interior of her heart and mind and the secrets that make a woman--a human--matter.”

Robert Canipe, a senior editor with Redhawk Publishing who served as a judge in the bookstore’s poetry contest, shared his impressions of Freeman’s work.

“Kyra embodies the poet’s soul,” Canipe said. “She was probably ready to be published years ago. It is an honor to discover someone that has put in the years of fine-tuning their craft. Kyra chooses each word, each stanza so that it resonates with you days after reading her poems.”