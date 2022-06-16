Local poet releases first poetry collection

HICKORY – Kincaid "Kade" Jenkins' first poetry collection, “Drinking with Others,” has been published by Redhawk Publications.

Jenkins, who has been writing for more than 20 years, is a Pushcart Prize nominee who was published in the “James Dickey Review.” He said he has been an educator, mentor, traveler, athlete, artist, purveyor of goods, manager of people, investigator, treasure hunter, student of life, blue-collar worker and office drone. Each of those professions and hobbies has helped him learn and write about people from all walks of life.

“When the pandemic hit, I felt a need to pursue writing as something more than a hobby,” Jenkins said. “It helped keep me sane and focused. My hope is that this collection will appeal to people who normally don’t enjoy poetry - people who think of poems as silly childhood rhymes or material they were forced to read in school dealing with unrequited love told by people dead now for hundreds of years. I would like for them to see that poetry can be found in everything they love, from sports to beer and travel to politics. You need only look closer to find it."

Jenkins will present a free book launch party at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at Sidetracked Brewery in Morganton. The event will include a short poetry reading and the opportunity to purchase books and have the author sign them.

“’Drinking with Others’ by Kade Jenkins is a fascinating collection, because it encourages readers to really pay attention in the moment,” said Robert Canipe, senior editor for Redhawk Publications. “Jenkins makes readers think about what they can get out of having drinks with loved ones, strangers and friends. ‘Drinking with Others’ includes a good variety of emotion, sports and casual chatting. I highly recommend ‘Drinking with Others’ for readers looking to find a deeper connection to the simple things in life.”

To purchase ‘Drinking with Others,’ visit https://tinyurl.com/DrinkingWithOthers.