Local poet releases new collection

HICKORY — Local poet Scott Owens has released his 18th poetry collection called, “Prepositional,” published by Redhawk Publications.

Readers may be familiar with some of his other collections, including “Worlds Enough” and “Sky Full of Stars and Dreaming,” also published by Redhawk Publications.

Owens, a poetry professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University, published his first poem about 45 years ago, and his first poetry collection more than 30 years ago, according to his biography. He has taught for more than 35 years and has led poetry workshops in schools, libraries and communities across the Southeast. His previous work has received awards from the Academy of American Poets, the Pushcart Prize Anthology, the North Carolina Poetry Society and others. He has published more than 1,000 poems and 500 essays on poetry in journals, newspapers, blogs and anthologies across the country.

Owens owns the Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse and Café in downtown Hickory with his wife, Julie. The coffeehouse is the home of “Poetry Hickory,” a monthly poetry reading event he founded more than 15 years ago that has facilitated approximately 200 readings, bringing poets from around the Southeast U.S. to Hickory and giving local writers a place to share their work.

“Prepositional” consists of new work and selected poems from Owens’ previous collections.

“’Prepositional’ came to be because one of my customers, after reading ‘Sky Full of Stars and Dreaming,’ asked if I had another book that was positive and upbeat like that,” Owens said. “While most of my prior books had some pretty heavy content, each also contained a certain number of poems about ‘redemption,’ and when I looked at those, I realized that most of them found redemption through relationships. Aiming to fulfill my reader’s wish, I set out to explore that idea more fully and write new poems about the redemption inherent in relationships to go along with those that had already created a thread throughout my previous work. Writing with such a positive idea in mind and writing for someone whose opinion I valued made the whole process enjoyable, and having the opportunity to play around with my favorite part of speech (prepositions) made it fun.”

He said four of the poems from the collection have been nominated for Pushcart prizes this year, and the collection as a whole has been nominated for a National Book Critics Circle Award.

Shelby Stephenson, poet laureate of North Carolina from 2015-18, praised the new collection.

“In ‘Prepositional,’ Scott Owens trues the lapping sand from ‘Where I Come From’ all the way to the Dollar General, where he offers the truth that words work the way they do for the enrichment of us all,” Stephenson said. “We must keep on keeping on seems to be the root message and enjoying it as we do. His philosophical lyrics prove that ‘Where there is language, there is art.’”

Fellow poet and editor, Ami Kaye, also shared her perspective on the collection.

“In ‘Prepositional,’ Scott Owens highlights the preposition as a metaphor for shared humanity, and with an engaging playfulness, he explores human relationships and the world at large, drawing upon a rich mosaic of life experiences,” she said.

Owens will hold a book launch event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Taste Full Beans at 29 22nd St. NW in Hickory as part of Poetry Hickory. His reading will be followed by an open mic portion of the meeting. For questions or to register for the open mic, contact Owens at 828-234-4266 or asowens1@yahoo.com.

In addition, a podcast featuring an interview with Owens can be found on RedPubPod, the official podcast of Redhawk Publications available on all podcast streaming platforms.

To purchase “Prepositional,” visit https://tinyurl.com/ScottOwensPrepositional.