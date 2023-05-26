Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Even though the Weather Channel is calling for cool temperatures and potential rain showers for the Memorial Day weekend, those who want to brave local waters will have plenty of options.

The Collett Street Recreation Center pool will be open Memorial Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and on Sunday and Monday it will open from 1-5 p.m. Starting Tuesday and running through June 9, the pool will be open from 1-5 p.m., due to the children still being in school, said Jonelle Sigmon, public information officer for the city of Morganton.

After June 9, the pool will be open from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday, with the pool reopening from 7:30-9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sigmon said. On Saturdays, the pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., she said.

The Martha’s Park splash pad, located at 200 Collett St., Morganton, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Park splash pad, located at 111 Alphabet Lane, Morganton, already are up and running.

The Valdese Parks and Recreation Department says its pool, located at 312 Massel Ave. SE, Valdese, will be open for public swim from noon to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. The town recently took down the pool’s winter bubble.

The regular pool schedule is 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, according to the town.

For any questions, call the Aquatics and Fitness Center counter at 828-874-6737.

The Lake James State Park swim area is open from May 1 to Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Swimming is permitted in the Paddy’s Creek Area within the designated swimming area. A fee is charged for adults and children, according to the state park’s website.

In addition to swimming, stand-up paddleboards, canoes and kayaks can be rented for a fee from the concession stand in the Paddy’s Creek Area, the website said. Two boat ramps, Hidden Cove and Canal Bridge, offer boat access to Lake James. The Hidden Cove boat ramp is operated according to park hours and must be vacated by closing time. The boat ramp at Canal Bridge is open 24 hours a day, throughout the year, the park’s website says.

Lake James State Park is located at 7321 N.C. 126, Nebo. Call the state park office at 828-584-7728 with any questions or visit its website at or contact the park office for the most current information about seasonal hours, activities, alerts, camping fees, programs, rules and weather.